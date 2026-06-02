...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kerala HC reserves order on CMRL’s plea in ED case

Kerala High Court reserves verdict on CMRL's appeal against ED's money-laundering probe, related to payments linked to a defunct software firm.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 05:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

A division bench of the Kerala high court on Monday reserved its verdict in the appeal filed by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) against a single-judge order of the court allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe money-laundering charges against the private minerals firm in the monthly payments case.

Representational image.(HT Archive)

The division bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar admitted the appeal on file and heard detailed arguments in the case by both parties. It posted the matter for final judgement on June 5.

The court also orally asked the counsel for ED not to precipitate the issue until the judgment.

“The learned counsel appearing for the respondents undertook that till 05.06.2026, the ED shall refrain from precipitating the issues,” the high court said in its order.

The single judge bench of justice TR Ravi on May 26 had given the go-ahead to ED to investigate if CMRL conducted money laundering and bribery in connection with its allegedly fraudulent transactions with Exalogic Solutions, the now-defunct software firm owned by Veena T, the daughter of former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan.

The case is currently being investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Union ministry of corporate affairs, while ED had filed a preliminary Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ECIR) to check whether the CMRL violated provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The SFIO has submitted its charge sheet in the case before a special court considering financial crimes in Ernakulam.

 
enforcement directorate
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Kerala HC reserves order on CMRL’s plea in ED case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.