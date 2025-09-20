Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Kerala imposes over 60 lakh fine for waste dumping reported via WhatsApp

PTI
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 01:14 pm IST

People were given a total reward of ₹1,29,750 for informing about waste dumping in various places with adequate proof through the dedicated WhatsApp number. 

Over 60 lakh has been imposed as a fine for dumping waste on public places in Kerala, in the cases people reported through a WhatsApp number provided by the state Local Self Government Department (LSGD) in a year, officials said.

WhatsApp complaints lead to ₹60 lakh fine for waste dumping in Kerala.(Representative/ REUTERS)
People were given a total reward of 1,29,750 for informing about waste dumping in various places with adequate proof through the dedicated WhatsApp number introduced last year, an official statement said here on Saturday.

"In a year, fines totaling 61,47,550 were imposed in 755 cases reported by the public through WhatsApp," the statement said.

Prosecution proceedings have been initiated in 63 incidents.

"The total fine imposed for dumping waste in the last one year is 11.01 crore. Of the total fine, 5.58 per cent was imposed based on complaints received on the WhatsApp number," it said.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh congratulated everyone who reported through WhatsApp about the incidents of waste dumping they came across, the statement said.

The initiative stepped up public vigilance and monitoring of waste management activities, he said.

Out of the total 12,265 complaints received through the single WhatsApp number, 7912, ones submitted with accurate information were accepted, it said, adding that action has been taken on 7,362 of these complaints.

The highest number of violations reported through WhatsApp was from Thiruvananthapuram (2,100) and Ernakulam (2028) districts. The lowest number was reported from Wayanad district (155), the statement added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
