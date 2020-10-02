e-paper
Home / India News / Kerala imposes prohibitory orders amid rising Covid-19 spread: All you need to know

Kerala imposes prohibitory orders amid rising Covid-19 spread: All you need to know

"Public congregations and gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spread of the infection. Hence, an assembly or gathering of more than 5 people at a time can not be permitted," the government said in a statement.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 11:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical staff members of a government-run medical college collect swabs from people to test for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Kerala.
Medical staff members of a government-run medical college collect swabs from people to test for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Kerala.(Reuters)
         

In view of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Kerala, the state government has imposed Section 144 under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). It will come into effect from Saturday, October 3, and will be in force until the end of the month.

“Public congregations and gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spread of the infection. Hence, an assembly or gathering of more than 5 people at a time can not be permitted,” the government said in a statement.

Here is what you need to know:

* Under the order, assembly of more than five people is prohibited.

* Magistrates have been directed to assess the Covid-19 situation in their respective districts and impose the relevant provisions under Section 144 accordingly.

* People commuting to their offices, businesses, and markets are exempted from the restrictions.

* The latest restrictions will only be implemented in the containment zones or the areas more prone to the spread.

* Existing relaxations for categories like weddings, funerals etc will be continued.

* Kerala is witnessing a rise in the Covid-19 spread since the last week. On Thursday, the state recorded a grim milestone as the total number of infections crossed the 200,000-mark.

* As of Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 203,241.

* On September 11, the state had crossed one lakh mark, seven months after India’s first case was reported from the state, when a Wuhan returned medical student tested positive. The state’s death toll due to Covid-19 is 771.

