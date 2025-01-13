Kerala independent MLA PV Anvar resigns as legislator days after joining TMC

Independent MLA from Nilambur, PV Anvar on Monday resigned as legislator days after he joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Anvar, who won as a Left Democratic Front (LDF)-backed Independent in 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections from Nilambur in Malappuram district, reached Thiruvananthapuram on Monday and submitted his resignation letter to Speaker AN Shamseer. He said he will now formally take membership in the TMC and work as the party’s state coordinator in Kerala. (ANI photo)

Addressing media persons, Anvar said he had resigned to pre-empt his disqualification as MLA following his defection as an Independent MLA.

He said he will now formally take membership in the TMC and work as the party’s state coordinator in Kerala.

Anvar said that he will not contest the bypoll in Nilambur and announced his support to the Congress -led UDF in the bypoll.

He even requested the Congress to nominate VS Joy as its candidate in the bypoll claiming that the latter was aware of the issues in the constituency.

The businessman-politician, who has been recently speaking out about the human-wildlife conflict in the state and the proposed amendments in the Kerala Forest Act, said the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee promised that the party will raise the issue in Parliament.

Anvar also apologised to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan for raising corruption allegations against him in the Assembly once on the advice of CPM leader P Sasi.

“I wholeheartedly apologise to Satheesan. I hope he accepts my apology,” he said.