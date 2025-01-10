How allies banded to back AAP, not Congress

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s call to former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, offering her Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) support for the party in the upcoming assembly polls in the Capital came after several rounds of discussions between senior leaders of not just the two parties, but others in the larger INDIA bloc as well, people familiar with the matter said. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced the party’s support to Kejriwal’s AAP on Tuesday. (FILE)

“We have been talking among ourselves at various levels. We are not NGOs but political parties and our common goal is to defeat the BJP,” said TMC’s Derek O’Brien, who retweeted Kejriwal’s tweet expressing gratitude to Banerjee on Wednesday.

The AAP, the Samajwadi Party and the TMC have been in touch with each other over the Delhi elections, two leaders of INDIA bloc members (neither belongs to the Congress) added. “During our informal discussions, we formulated a joint strategy. Accordingly, SP announced its support for Kejriwal on Tuesday and Banerjee extended support on Wednesday,” said one of them.

These developments suggest that efforts by powerful regional parties in the INDIA bloc such as TMC, AAP, SP and Shiv Sena (UBT) to create a so-called ginger group within the coalition are progressing. The two leaders cited above said these efforts have gained momentum after the Congress’s shock defeat in Haryana and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s debacle in the Maharashtra polls.

The results, particularly in Haryana, underlined the Congress’s inability to take on the BJP in north India where the largest Opposition party is in direct contest with the BJP. In the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Gujarat, the Congress has not been able to improve its strike rates and win seats against the BJP. The Congress gained seats primarily in states where it has a strong ally.

Another leader of the INDIA bloc said: “The strong regional parties have decided that they should come together in each other’s support to strengthen the ginger group and to also send a political message to the Congress. The Delhi experiment is the first of its kind situation.”

In November last year, the SP contested bypolls for nine assembly seats in the state on its own, ignoring its partner, the Congress. The two parties were also unable to come to an agreement over seat sharing in Maharashtra.

To be sure, it was the TMC that suggested during discussions ahead of the formation of the INDIA bloc that all constituents should support the strongest ally in each state. That would be the AAP in Delhi.

On Wednesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the bloc was formed only for the Lok Sabha elections, a view seconded on Thursday by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera who said: “INDIA bloc was formed for the Lok Sabha elections at the national level. Based on the situation in different states, whether it is the Congress or regional parties, they decide independently, whether to fight together or separately.”

Analysts also pointed out that it is easier for parties such as the TMC and the SP that aren’t serious contenders in Delhi to offer their support, and far more difficult for rivals such as the Congress and the AAP to come to an agreement.

Kejriwal himself suggested as much in a Thursday press conference. “We have got the support of Mamata ji and Akhilesh ji and Uddhav Thackeray ji’s Shiv Sena is also supporting us. I thank all the parties and people who supported us,” he said. But he was quick to add that Delhi poll has nothing to do with the INDIA bloc and is “between the AAP and the BJP.”