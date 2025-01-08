‘Thank You Didi’: Arvind Kejriwal announces TMC's support for AAP in Delhi election

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has extended its support to his party for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (L) said that he is grateful to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

The 70-member assembly of the national capital will go to polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Kejriwal's AAP is seeking a third term in office in the capital, going in for a head-on fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

In a post on X, the former Delhi chief minister thanked West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for her support of his party.

"TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," he said in a post on X.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien reacted to Kejriwal's post and said, "We have your back @AamAadmiParty." Party's state general secretary Nilanjan Das also responded with "best wishes" to AAP.

Earlier on Tuesday, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh had said that Delhi residents will defeat the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections.

"We hope that the AAP government comes back there and BJP is defeated. The people of Delhi will defeat the BJP," he said.

In another post on X, the AAP chief alleged that the BJP has given targets to seven of its MPs to "get fake votes made in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly in the next few days".

"Let's see how many applications for making new votes come in the next few days. Everyone should keep an eye on this," he added.

Additionally, he informed that CM Atishi has sought time to meet Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, saying that the party hopes that it will get time soon.

Atishi also on Tuesday accused the saffron party of trying to manipulate voter data in the New Delhi assembly by deleting and wrongly adding thousands of voters through fraudulent applications.

She alleged a large-scale electoral scam in the assembly, citing over 10,000 applications for voter additions and 6,167 deletions between October 29, 2024 and January 2, 2025.

According to the Election Commission's data, there are a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the national capital and 2.08 lakh first-time voters.

(with ANI inputs)