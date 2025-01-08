Delhi election: Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of asking 7 MPs to make 'fake votes'

A day after the Election Commission ruled out the possibility of electoral roll manipulation, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of assigning targets to its seven MPs to get fake votes made in the national capital for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering during the launch of the party's campaign song. (PTI file photo)

Kejriwal said in a post on X that chief minister Atishi would meet the chief election commissioner regarding his allegation.

“According to sources, the Gaali Galauj Party has given targets to its seven MPs to get fake votes made in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly in the next few days. Let's see how many applications for making new votes come in the next few days. Everyone should keep an eye on this. Atishi ji has sought time to meet the chief election commissioner. We hope we will get time soon,” Arvind Kejriwal wrote in Hindi on X.

What did the Election Commission say?

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday refuted charges of voter deletion.

Also read: Voter turnout manipulation ‘an impossibility’: CEC Rajiv Kumar on changes in polling data post 5 pm

"Indian voters are extremely aware... Stories are going around regarding electoral rolls, even now. Almost 70 steps are there...in which political parties and candidates remain with us. All the claims and objections that come up are shared with all the political parties. No deletion can be done without Form 7," he said before announcing the schedule for the Delhi assembly election.

He also said EVM rigging is not possible.

"There is no evidence of unreliability or any drawback in the EVMs... There is no question of introducing a virus or bug in the EVM. There is no question of invalid votes in the EVM. No rigging is possible. High Courts and the Supreme Court are continuously saying this in different judgments... What else can be said? EVMs are foolproof devices for counting. Allegations of tempering are baseless. We are speaking now because we don't speak when elections are on," he added.

He said the return to the outdated paper ballots would be unwarranted and regressive, reported ANI.

Earlier this month, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had been trying to delete voters' names in the electoral rolls in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

Arvind Kejriwal will take on BJP's Parvesh Verma in the constituency.

The Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.