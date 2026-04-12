Kerala: LDF files complaint against Kuttanad UDF candidate alleging cash-for-vote

The LDF has filed a complaint with the EC alleging that UDF candidate Reji Cheriyan was involved in cash-for-vote practices during the Assembly election campaign in the Kuttanad constituency.

The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF is seeking a comeback, and the NDA hopes to open its account in the state.(PTI/ Representative)

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The LDF election committee alleged in its complaint that Cheriyan distributed money both directly and through UPI transactions.

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on April 9, and the results for all 140 constituencies will be declared on May 4.

The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF is seeking a comeback, and the NDA hopes to open its account in the state.

LDF leaders said on Sunday that they had also submitted a purported video in this regard to the District Returning Officer and the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking a detailed probe against the UDF candidate.

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{{^usCountry}} Cheriyan contested the election on a Kerala Congress (Joseph) ticket, a constituent of the UDF, and took on sitting MLA Thomas K Thomas of the NCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cheriyan contested the election on a Kerala Congress (Joseph) ticket, a constituent of the UDF, and took on sitting MLA Thomas K Thomas of the NCP. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to the allegations, Cheriyan told reporters on Sunday that he was ready to face any probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the allegations, Cheriyan told reporters on Sunday that he was ready to face any probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I will provide a reply with evidence when the authorities seek it based on the complaint," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I will provide a reply with evidence when the authorities seek it based on the complaint," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He denied using UPI transactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He denied using UPI transactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Even uneducated people know that UPI is linked to a bank account. Let them produce evidence that money was transferred from any of my accounts, especially since I do not use UPI," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Even uneducated people know that UPI is linked to a bank account. Let them produce evidence that money was transferred from any of my accounts, especially since I do not use UPI," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cheriyan also said that the video cited by the LDF was taken from his own Facebook page and had been posted a year ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cheriyan also said that the video cited by the LDF was taken from his own Facebook page and had been posted a year ago. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that his opponent, Thomas, had earlier made similar "false" allegations against him.

Cheriyan, who was previously an NCP member, switched to the Kerala Congress after a dispute with Thomas and contested the election against him.

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