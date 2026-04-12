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Kerala: LDF files complaint against Kuttanad UDF candidate alleging cash-for-vote

The LDF election committee alleged in its complaint that Reji Cheriyan distributed money both directly and through UPI transactions.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 04:45 pm IST
PTI |
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The LDF has filed a complaint with the EC alleging that UDF candidate Reji Cheriyan was involved in cash-for-vote practices during the Assembly election campaign in the Kuttanad constituency.

The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF is seeking a comeback, and the NDA hopes to open its account in the state.(PTI/ Representative)

The LDF election committee alleged in its complaint that Cheriyan distributed money both directly and through UPI transactions.

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on April 9, and the results for all 140 constituencies will be declared on May 4.

The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF is seeking a comeback, and the NDA hopes to open its account in the state.

LDF leaders said on Sunday that they had also submitted a purported video in this regard to the District Returning Officer and the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking a detailed probe against the UDF candidate.

He alleged that his opponent, Thomas, had earlier made similar "false" allegations against him.

Cheriyan, who was previously an NCP member, switched to the Kerala Congress after a dispute with Thomas and contested the election against him.

 
ldf kerala election 2026 udf kerala
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Kerala: LDF files complaint against Kuttanad UDF candidate alleging cash-for-vote
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