Kerala lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdown; Colleges to reopen from Oct 4
india news

Kerala lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdown; Colleges to reopen from Oct 4

The decision was taken after a review meeting to assess the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Many experts have criticised the night curfew saying themovement was minimum during night hours.(ANI PHOTO)

Even as Kerala continues to majorly contribute to India's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) numbers, the state government on Tuesday decided to lift the night curfew and Sunday lockdown. The decision was taken after a review meeting to assess the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state. The state reported 25,723 fresh Covid-19 cases and 189 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a press conference that active cases now stand at 2,37,042. He also announced the government's decision to reopen higher educational institutions from October 4, adding that the decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken later. 

“In higher educational institutions, classes for final year, undergraduate & postgraduate students will begin from October 4. Details regarding the reopening of educational institutions are being worked out. Decision on the reopening of schools will be taken later,” Pinarayi said.

Night curfew and Sunday lockdown were imposed after Kerala started reported a renewed surge in Covid cases following festivals. But the critics of such Covid-19 measures argued that movement during the 10pm-6am remains minimum without any curfew.

kerala covid-19
