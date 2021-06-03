Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala logs 18,853 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 15.22%
Kerala logs 18,853 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 15.22%

PTI | , Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Cumulatively, 20.1 million samples have been tested in Kerala so far.(PTI)

Kerala registered 18,853 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday taking the total number of those affected by the deadly virus to 25.54 lakh.

The toll rose to 9,375 with 153 more deaths. Health Minister Veena George said 1.23 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 15.22 per cent.

Till now, 2.01 crore samples have been tested. Among the districts, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases at 2,448, followed by Kollam with 2,272 and Palakkad 2,201.

"Out of those found infected today, 110 reached the state from outside while 17,521 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,143 are yet to be traced. Seventy nine health workers are also among the infected," Minister said in a release.

Currently, there are 1.84 lakh people under treatment in the state. Six regions were removed from the list of hot spots in the state taking its total number to 871.

Meanwhile, the state government said it will introduce additional restrictions from June 5 to 9 in the state in order to bring down the positivity rate.

