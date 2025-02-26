Kerala mass murder: Police now suspects financial crisis as motive behind killings

The Kerala Police now suspects that a financial crisis was the motive behind the murder of five persons allegedly carried out by a 23-year-old man in three locations in Thiruvananthapuram's Venjaramoodu. Bodies of the Venjaramoodu murder victims are brought for post-mortem at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on February 25, 2025.(PTI)

The victims include the accused's teenage brother, grandmother, paternal uncle, aunt, and a young woman, who is said to be his girlfriend. He had also confessed to killing his mother, who survived the massacre but remains in critical condition.

The accused, identified as Afan, is also hospitalised after he claimed to have consumed poison. Earlier, the police had said that there was "evidence of drug use" by the accused.

According to Sudarsan KS, district police chief, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, the accused told the police that he had borrowed ₹40,000 from a financial institution and was planning to die by suicide – claims the police are trying to verify.

“The family was having financial crisis, he had borrowed ₹40,000 from financial institution...the accused had given a statement that the family was planning to die by suicide but it is not confirmed (if his statement is right or not),” the police chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further added that Afan condition was stable and that he would be discharged from the hopsital in two or three days.

"Accused is alright now but doctor said that it will take 2-3 days for him to get discharged...mother is also recovering, she can speak but she is unable to recollect what happened. The financial crisis was one of the reasons why he committed this crime...his blood samples have been sent for medical test...accused will be arrested and he will be remanded and he will be taken into Police custody for further investigation," he added.

The Venjaramoodu mass murder

Chilling details emerged in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case after the police visited the crime scene at three different locations and found the faces of the deceased smashed.

Also Read | Shattered skulls, splattered blood: Gruesome details of Kerala mass murder

Afan is suspected to have travelled from one house to the other on his motorbike to carry out the murders, police said, but did not officially disclose the exact sequence in which he allegedly carried out the killings.

State food and civil supplies minister G R Anil, who visited one of the murder sites, said the killings appear to be "cruel and pre-meditated" and not carried out in the heat of the moment, according to PTI.

Locals who saw Afan between the murders told the police that he appeared unfazed and showed no signs of distress.

After committing all these murders, Afan calmly walked to the police station and informed officers that he had assaulted six people in three locations, adding that they would all be dead by now.