Kerala man confesses to murdering 6, police probe shocking claims

Kerala Police on Monday said it is investigating the shocking murder confession of a man who appeared at the Venjaramoodu police station in Thiruvananthapuram, claiming he had killed six people, including his brother and grandmother. Police confirmed three deaths and are investigating the details of the other suspected deaths(Pixabay/Representative)

The 23-year old man came to the police station on Monday evening, a news agency PTI report quoted police.

Police confirmed three deaths and are investigating the details of the other suspected deaths, the report said.

The incident allegedly occurred in different locations.

More details are awaited on the matter.

Tension in Kerala's Kannur over tribal couple's death

In an unrelated incident from the state, tension prevailed in the Aralam area of Kannur district on Monday after residents protested against wild animal attacks, blocking the ambulance carrying the bodies of a tribal couple who had been killed in a wild elephant attack the previous day.

The protesters demanded that the bodies should not be taken home until Forest Minister AK Saseendran arrived at the location, PTI reported.

Despite talks with political leaders like Kannur MP K Sudhakaran, MLA Sajeev Joseph, and CPI(M) district secretary MV Jayarajan, the protesters refused to change their stance.

Locals blocked the ambulance by placing trees and stones on the road and staged a sit-in protest. Some protesters climbed onto the bonnet of his car and waved black flags.

Youth Congress workers also blocked the minister's official vehicle at Aralam Panchayat Office, where he had arrived to attend an all-party meeting.

The police intervened, arresting and removing the protesters, allowing the minister to proceed to the panchayat office.

Locals demanded a visit by minister Saseendran to the area and an assurances for resolving the issue.

On Sunday evening, Velli (husband) and Leela (wife) were trampled to death by a wild elephant while collecting cashew nuts at Aralam Farm, Block 13, Karikkamukku.

As the elephant remained near the bodies for a long time, it was initially impossible to retrieve them. The recovery attempt later led to intensified protests.

During late-night discussions, Sub-Collector Karthik Panigrahi and MLA Sunny Joseph were also blocked by protesters.

The police had to forcibly disperse the crowd to rescue them around 11 pm. Finally, at 11.30 pm, the bodies were shifted to the hospital.

The Kerala government announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh for the family of the deceased, with the first instalment to be handed over on Monday.