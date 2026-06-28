Kerala minister points to Ram Mandir embezzlement amid Sabarimala gold loss case

Kerala Devaswom and Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday said those blaming the state government over the Sabarimala gold loss case should also take note of developments at the Ayodhya Ram temple. Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan points fingers at Ayodhya Ram temple fund loss amid accusations related to Sabarimala gold loss case (ANI)

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Pulse Polio campaign here, the minister, without naming any political party or organisation, said some people speak about Sabarimala every day.

"We understand their sentiments. But there are similar devotees in Ayodhya also. The people who spoke about the sentiments of devotees in Ayodhya are now ruling the country," he said.

He said those criticising the Kerala government should also explain why gold was allegedly stolen from the Ayodhya temple.

He was referring to the recent Ayodhya Ram Temple fund embezzlement case.

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"Anyway, in the Sabarimala case, the state government will take further steps based on the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT)," he said.

The SIT, which is probing two cases related to the disappearance of gold from Lord Ayyappa temple artefacts at Sabarimala, is expected to submit its report before the Kerala High Court on Monday.

Recently, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had written to the Kerala Chief Minister to hand over the Sabarimala gold case probe to CBI or else the party will launch agitation across Kerala.

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The minister also defended the state government's budget proposal to reduce tax on low-alcohol beverages and said that the proposal forms part of the Finance Bill.

"If the Bill is passed by the Assembly, its implementation will be decided after discussions within the UDF government," he said.

Muraleedharan said the tax reduction applies only to low-alcohol beverages.

"We have not reduced tax on high-alcohol beverages. Kerala has not reached a stage where complete prohibition is possible. The government's intention is that alcoholic beverages do not adversely affect people's health," he said.

He alleged that while the government's intention was clear, the opposition was portraying it as having ulterior motives.

"Anyway, there will not be a system of selling spirit-mixed liquor," he said.

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The minister also said the outbreak of communicable diseases in the state was under control, with cases of Shigella infection and dengue fever declining.

"For the past few days, there have been no deaths due to Shigella infection. Dengue cases are also under control. However, if the rains intensify and waste is not removed from public places, it could become a serious concern," he said.