Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil quits Congress post over actor's allegations: ‘She’s a good friend'

Congress MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil, resigned as state Youth Congress president over allegations of “misbehaviour” by an actress, who the politician called a good friend saying that he does not think the person she accused is him. Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil represents the Palakkad constituency of Kerala.(Instagram/mamkootathil)

Rahul Mamkootathil represents the Palakkad constituency.

Actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour, without taking any name but the BJP and CPI(M) affiliated youth organisation DYFI protested against Mamkootathil and demanding his resignation as MLA.

An internal party inquiry against Mamkootathil was launched over the allegation by the actress, according to PTI news agency.

Rahul Mamkootathil announced his resignation while speaking to reporters at his residence in Adoor near Kerala's Pathanamthitta on Thursday.

Rahul Mamkootathil said the party did not demand my resignation and added that the actress is his “friend”.

"I don't believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now," PTI quoted Mamkootathil.

“At a time when the state government is facing severe protests and allegations, Congress leaders and party workers should not spend their time and energy on such matters,” he added.

Announcing his decision to resign from the post of Youth Congress president at the end of the press conference. Mamkootathil said he still believe that he has not committed any illegal act.

On allegations against Mamkootathi, Kerala LoP and Congress leader VD Satheesan said action will be taken if allegations are proven right.

“The Party will look into the allegations. We will check the gravity of the allegations. If it is very serious, we will take necessary action. There is a procedure; he will get an opportunity to present his side. Then only will we make a decision,” ANI news agency quoted Satheesan.

We will make a decision immediately, there won’t be any delay, he said adding that there are no complaints before the party.

"If someone is making any allegation, we will look into it. We will take it very seriously, we will take proper action, there will be no mercy," he said.