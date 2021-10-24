Kerala newborn kidnapping case: Anupama’s parents file anticipatory bail

Six days after police filed a case in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a newborn baby last year, parents and four relatives of former leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI) Anupama S Chandran (23) moved the district court in Thiruvananthapuram for anticipatory bail.

The court will take up their pleas on October 28 and directed the police to file a reply. Though they were booked under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 367 (removing baby from lawful guardian), they were not arrested by police. Complainant Anupama said she lost faith in the police and will move the court soon.

In her complaint, Anupama alleged that her father PS Jayachandran, a CPI(M) leader, took away her newborn three days after she gave birth last October and abandoned the baby in an orphanage run by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. Later, the baby was reportedly given to a family from Andhra Pradesh for adoption, allegedly flouting all rules and regulations. She alleged that her parents opposed her relation with husband K Ajith since he belonged to a Dalit family.

Her one-day fast before the state secretariat on Saturday attracted national attention and many senior leaders of the party, including politburo members Brinda Karat and MA Baby, decried inaction on her complaint. “The party and the government say they are with me but it should reflect in their actions as well. I never thought my father is so powerful, nobody dares touch him. I have lost faith in the police and I will move the high court soon,” she said.

She reiterated that the party was aware of the whole issue and it was shedding tears now after it hit national headlines. The 23-year-old has been knocking on many doors for the last six months to locate her child who was forcibly separated by her parents. She formally lodged a complaint with the police on April 19 and approached the CM and then police chief Loknath Behra. She said police failed to take any action due to political pressure and she was forced to come out on media after all attempts failed.

Former minister PK Sreemathi, also a party central committee member, said two days ago that she tried her best to help Anupama and even approached the CM’s political secretary Puthalath Dinesan but failed. “In fact, Brinda Karat told me about her case and I immediately called the CM’s political secretary. He promised action but nothing happened,” said Sreemathi.

Many leaders like her have expressed regret over the way the government and the party have handled the sensitive issue.

After the issue snowballed into a big controversy her father said since the baby was born out of wedlock they decided to shift to the government-run children’s home in the state capital with the consent of his daughter. He said she signed on stamp paper but Anupama later said she signed under duress.

