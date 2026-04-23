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Kerala orders judicial probe into blast at Thrissur fireworks unit

Kerala orders a judicial inquiry into a fireworks explosion that killed nine, with compensation announced for victims' families and injured.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:44 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The Kerala government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry by a judicial commission to determine the causes for the explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Thrissur district’s Mundathikode that killed at least nine people on Tuesday.

Police personnel with sniffer dogs inspect the site of the at Mundathikode , in Thrissur district on Wednesday. (PTI)

A release from the chief minister’s office stated that a one-man judicial commission under retired High Court judge CN Ramachandran Nair would investigate the reasons behind the blast and submit a report to the government.

A special cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan designated the incident as a “state-specific disaster” and declared ex-gratia relief of 14 lakh each for the families of the deceased— including 4 lakh from the State Disaster Relief Fund and 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF)— in addition to compensation as per SDRF norms with 2 lakh from the CRDF for those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced compensation worth 2 lakh each for families of the deceased and 50,000 each for those injured.

Meanwhile, state devaswom minister VN Vasavan said that the immediate focus of the administration was to provide the best medical treatment for the injured. “Expert teams of doctors from several medical college hospitals in the state have begun to arrive in Thrissur and coordinate closely to provide the best treatment for the injured. Plastic surgeons are included in the expert teams. Two of them, who were in the ICU, have already been shifted to the ward. So our efforts are producing results,” he said.

Vasavan added that government representatives will hold a meeting with office-bearers of the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady devaswom bodies on Thursday to determine how the Thrisssur Pooram can be conducted in the tragedy’s background. “The government does not want to unilaterally take a decision on the festival,” the minister said.

K Rajan, the minister in charge of disaster management said multiple investigations were underway to pinpoint the exact causes of the blast. He also called on people to report to the control rooms if their friends or relatives, who may have visited the explosion site, were missing.

“I think some people are afraid that they could get booked or face legal action. Such fears must be kept aside,” the minister said.

The series of explosions occurred shortly after 3:30 pm on Tuesday at the centre of a paddy field in Mundathikode where temporary sheds had been erected to assemble and build fireworks for the Thrissur Pooram.

It is believed that the isolated nature of the spot became an obstacle for fire force trucks and personnel to reach the location.

Valsala, a woman who was assembling explosives towards the western side of the temporary fireworks unit, told local media that she ran out as soon as she heard the blast.

“Since we sat towards the western side of the unit and being a bit far from the blast, we were able to run out. I think around 3 to 5 people managed to escape,” she said.

According to CN Ramachandran Nair, there was prima facie evidence of violation of safety rules. “(The area where the fireworks unit was set up) is not an ideal place. It’s in the centre of paddy fields. Rescue vehicles cannot reach there on time. It certainly looks like rules have been violated,” Nair told reporters.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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