Kerala records turnout of 78%, higher than ’21 assembly polls

The voter turnout in the assembly elections in Kerala on Thursday stood at 78.27%, as per the trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 11 pm, eclipsing the polling figure of 74.06% in the 2021 assembly elections and pointing to high public participation in the electoral process post special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

People wait in a queue to cast votes during the Kerala Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (PTI)

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In absolute numbers, the trends indicate that of the 27.1 million persons eligible to vote, 21 million have exercised their franchise. The total number of electors in Kerala fell 8.42% from 27.9 million after SIR. While polling concluded across 30,495 polling stations at 6 pm, ECI officials said that those standing in the queue were given tokens, allowing them to vote. Kerala fell just short of its 1987 peak of 79.9%, however, final voter turnout is expected by Friday.

The highest turnout district-wise was in Kozhikode at 81.32% and lowest in Pathanamthitta at 70.76%. Among assembly constituencies, Chittur, in Palakkad district, recorded the highest figure at 84.66% as per trends available at 5 pm. In fact, of the top 10 constituencies with high turnout, three are located in Ernakulam district, including Paravur where Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan is a candidate. The lowest turnout was in Ranni constituency in Pathanamthitta district with 68.99%.

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{{^usCountry}} The high-stakes electoral battle in Kerala was fought between the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA. While the LDF is aiming for a record third consecutive stint in office, the UDF hopes to ride on anti-incumbency sentiments to come to power after a decade. The NDA, which has no representation in the outgoing assembly, is aiming to expand its footprint in the state and break the existing political duopoly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The high-stakes electoral battle in Kerala was fought between the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA. While the LDF is aiming for a record third consecutive stint in office, the UDF hopes to ride on anti-incumbency sentiments to come to power after a decade. The NDA, which has no representation in the outgoing assembly, is aiming to expand its footprint in the state and break the existing political duopoly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All major political leaders including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, leader of opposition VD Satheesan and BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar cast their votes in the early morning hours of the day. While CM Vijayan, who is fighting his third consecutive election from the party stronghold of Dharmadam, cast his vote at a polling booth set up at an Upper Primary school in Pinarayi village, Satheesan cast his vote along with family members at a booth set up at the Kesari Arts and Science College in Paravur, a constituency he has represented continuously since 2001. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All major political leaders including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, leader of opposition VD Satheesan and BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar cast their votes in the early morning hours of the day. While CM Vijayan, who is fighting his third consecutive election from the party stronghold of Dharmadam, cast his vote at a polling booth set up at an Upper Primary school in Pinarayi village, Satheesan cast his vote along with family members at a booth set up at the Kesari Arts and Science College in Paravur, a constituency he has represented continuously since 2001. {{/usCountry}}

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“Kerala is on a path to become a developed state with achievements across sectors that must continue uninterrupted. People realise that only the LDF can take the state forward,” said CM Vijayan after voting.

Satheesan reiterated his claim that the UDF would sweep the elections in the state, winning over 100 seats in the 140-member assembly. “In the last three months, I have travelled the length and breadth of the state four times. I have clear understanding of the public mood,” Satheesan said.

Chandrasekhar urged voters to come out in large numbers and vote for change. “The NDA’s strong show in this election will change the political narratives in Kerala,” he said.

At least two people died after collapsing at polling booths in Thrissur and Kollam districts — one a voter, one a poll official — both due to natural causes.

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There were protests at a polling booth in Koorkancherry in Thrissur district after a woman was denied her vote due to an injured index finger. The woman, identified as Akshaya, had turned up at the booth to vote at 1.30pm with her index figure bandaged following an injury. However, the presiding officer denied the woman a chance to vote, stating that voter ink could not be applied on her finger. After protests, she was allowed to vote at around 6.15 pm after obtaining a written order from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala.

Votes will be counted on May 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma ...Read More Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. Read Less

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