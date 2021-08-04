Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala reports highest spike in Covid-19 cases since May
india news

Kerala reports highest spike in Covid-19 cases since May

The latest serology survey across the country has shown that Kerala had the least exposure to the virus till July among all Indian states, which also means it has the largest chunk of susceptible population.
By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 04:30 AM IST
The numbers translated to a test positivity rate of 11.87%, roughly within the 12% range it has recorded over the last week.

Kerala reported 23,676 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest since May 29, but the spike could also be due to the more than 200,000 tests it carried out — one of the highest numbers till date.

The numbers translated to a test positivity rate of 11.87%, roughly within the 12% range it has recorded over the last week. The test positivity rate is far higher than the 5% threshold.

The state also recorded 148 new deaths.

Officials said they have now stepped up random testing and are planning to intensify the vaccination drive for which they have approached the Union government for more doses. “We can inoculate 500,000 people a day. If we get more vaccines, we can inoculate maximum people. We are in constant touch with the Union government for this,” said state health minister Veena George.

The latest serology survey across the country has shown that Kerala had the least exposure to the virus till July among all Indian states, which also means it has the largest chunk of susceptible population.

Experts said the state will need to keep a close watch on the situation. “Consistent rise in cases and no sign of plateauing are indications of a possible third wave. As of now, things are under control, and we have to ensure it should not get out of hands during the upcoming Onam festivities,” said internal medicine expert from Palakkad, Dr NM Arun.

Union government officials said in Delhi that there are 18 worst-affected districts in the country, of which 10 are in Kerala, with Malappuram averaging a TPR of over 17 per cent last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP