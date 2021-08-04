Kerala reports highest spike in Covid-19 cases since May

Kerala reported 23,676 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest since May 29, but the spike could also be due to the more than 200,000 tests it carried out — one of the highest numbers till date.

The numbers translated to a test positivity rate of 11.87%, roughly within the 12% range it has recorded over the last week. The test positivity rate is far higher than the 5% threshold.

The state also recorded 148 new deaths.

Officials said they have now stepped up random testing and are planning to intensify the vaccination drive for which they have approached the Union government for more doses. “We can inoculate 500,000 people a day. If we get more vaccines, we can inoculate maximum people. We are in constant touch with the Union government for this,” said state health minister Veena George.

The latest serology survey across the country has shown that Kerala had the least exposure to the virus till July among all Indian states, which also means it has the largest chunk of susceptible population.

Experts said the state will need to keep a close watch on the situation. “Consistent rise in cases and no sign of plateauing are indications of a possible third wave. As of now, things are under control, and we have to ensure it should not get out of hands during the upcoming Onam festivities,” said internal medicine expert from Palakkad, Dr NM Arun.

Union government officials said in Delhi that there are 18 worst-affected districts in the country, of which 10 are in Kerala, with Malappuram averaging a TPR of over 17 per cent last week.