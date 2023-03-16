Kerala speaker’s conciliatory efforts fail, assembly disrupted again

Kerala assembly speaker AN Shamsheer’s attempt to solve the ongoing logjam on Thursday failed after opposition members insisted action against two CPI (M) MLAs, H Salam and Sachin Dev.

The ruling party members however said opposition legislators were behind the ruckus. (Kerala Legislative Assembly | Facebook)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In conciliatory meeting called in the morning, opposition leader VD Satheesan sought action against two lawmakers who allegedly attacked Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) MLA KK Rema, who fractured her hand.

The ruling party members however said opposition legislators were behind the ruckus after they tried to barge into the speaker’s office without any provocation.

The assembly had witnessed unprecedented scenes on Wednesday when opposition members marched to the office of the speaker and entered into a scuffle with house marshals and ruling party members.

Four opposition MLAs and seven marshals sought medical treatment after the incident.

Also Read: Two legislators injured in Kerala assembly scuffle

In the meeting, both chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the opposition leader Satheesan were reportedly engaged in a verbal duel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said the opposition cannot bring adjournment motion every day and disrupt the house to which Satheesan replied by saying it was the duty of the opposition to flag important incidents and issues in the house.

After hearing both sides, the speaker said he will give his ruling after examining videos and other details.

He also expressed his disappointment with opposition members enacting a mock assembly session in the middle of the house.

He also objected to the usage of big banners in the house that blocked his view to which opposition members insisted that their protest was peaceful and alleged they were attacked by a joint team of marshals and ruling party legislators.

Later, the question hour was also disrupted after the opposition raised slogans and insisted the speaker to allow the adjournment motion brought in by injured legislator Rema on Wednesday’s incidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The CM is getting worked up after the opposition’s performance in the assembly. It is the duty of the opposition to bring important cases and events in the house. He is getting intolerant as he cannot face criticism,” said Satheesan.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, however, said the opposition members were behind “unprecedented developments” in the house on Thursday.

“It seems they were planning to attack the speaker and timely intervention of the watch and ward personnel averted it,” he said.

Meanwhile, police registered cases against opposition and ruling party legislators and watch and ward staff of the assembly.

While seven United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators were charged with non-bailable offences like rioting and barging into an office to cause hurt, two ruling party members were booked under assault and other charges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}