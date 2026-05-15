Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: When will Class 10 results release? check timing
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 board results will be announced today, May 15. The results can be checked at kite.kerala.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce Kerala SSLC Result 2026 on May 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. ...Read More
The Kerala Class 10th results can also be checked at the websites listed below.
1. kbpe.kerala.gov.in
2. results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in
3. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
4. prd.kerala.gov.in
5. results.kerala.gov.in
6. examresults.kerala.gov.in
7. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
This year, the Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026. A total of 4.17 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 board examination across 3031 centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 15 May 2026 12:33:36 pm
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: 100% pass rate in over 2300 schools in 2025
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, 2331 schools in the state got 100% pass rate.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 12:28:40 pm
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Check your marks on these websites
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: When released, check your Kerala SSLC results on these websites:
keralaresults.nic.in
pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
prd.kerala.gov.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and
results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 12:25:07 pm
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Know about school wise results
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala School Wise will be available today after 3 pm. The link will be activated and can be checked on the list of websites given above.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 12:21:27 pm
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Login details needed
Roll number
Date of birth
- Fri, 15 May 2026 12:17:01 pm
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Who announced the results last year?
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, the Minister of General Education and Employment, V. Sivankutty announced the results at a press conference at the PRD Chamber.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 12:14:34 pm
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.
Click on Kerala SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 12:11:13 pm
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: 4.17 lakh candidates appeared
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: A total of 4.17 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 board examination across 3031 centres.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 12:08:46 pm
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: This year, the Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 12:05:49 pm
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites to check
1. kbpe.kerala.gov.in
2. results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in
3. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
4. prd.kerala.gov.in
5. results.kerala.gov.in
6. examresults.kerala.gov.in
7. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- Fri, 15 May 2026 12:01:48 pm
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 10 results?
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 11:57:49 am
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Date: May 15
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Time: Expected at 3 pm