Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: When will Class 10 results release? check timing(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce Kerala SSLC Result 2026 on May 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. ...Read More