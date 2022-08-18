Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala: Student dressed up as Savarkar kicks up row

Updated on Aug 18, 2022 12:32 AM IST
Activists from Youth Congress and Youth League (of the Indian Union Muslim League) marched to the government school in Malappuram seeking action against those who dressed up their children as Savarkar for the fancy dress programme (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

A student dressed up as Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar for a fancy dress event during the Independence Day celebrations at a government school in Malappuram triggered a controversy. The competition took place on Monday but the news came to the fore after the photos from the event were widely circulated on social media platforms.

Several activists from Youth Congress and Youth League (the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League) on Tuesday and Wednesday marched to the government higher secondary school in Keezhuparamba in the district seeking action against those who dressed up their children as Savarkar for the fancy dress programme.

The protesters said Savarkar was introduced after omitting Velu Thampi Dalawa, a former minister in Travancore who fought against oppressive measures of British East India Company in early 1800. School authorities are yet to react to the incident. But Youth Congress and Youth League workers said the move was aimed at creating unrest in the district. The Bharatiya Janata Party , however, justified the school’s action.

“It is sad some parties have such an allergy towards freedom fighters,” said party leader Sandeep Warrier

Earlier, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Savarkar’s name during his Independence Day speech.

“History is being twisted to glorify him. It is really wrong,” he said.

