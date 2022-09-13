Kerala to seek SC nod to kill ‘violent’ dogs

Thiruvananthapuram:

With an increase in stray dog bite cases, the Kerala government on Monday decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking its permission to kill rabid and violent dogs and announced a month-long drive to contain the menace.

“Situation is really serious. We have decided to approach the apex court and devise several plans to contain mounting dog bite cases,” said local self-government minister M B Rajesh after a meeting with departments and agencies concerned. He said since the Supreme Court is hearing a plea on increasing dog bite cases in Kerala, the government will approach it for permission to do away with violent and rabies-infected ones.

The minister said the state will conduct a month-long drive from September 20 with the help of local bodies, voluntary organisations and women self-help groups like Kudumbhasree.

“We will increase animal birth control (ABC) measures vigorously. We will identify hot spots and build canine shelters. We will also monitor waste management on war footing and procure enough vaccines,” the minister said in the state capital.

The state was forced to press the emergency button after stray bite cases increased manifold and five deaths were reported despite taking rabies vaccine in last few months. Animal lovers partially welcomed the government’s initiative but cautioned about the possibility of misusing some of the demands. “Some of these measures are good. But how can you identify violent dogs? Like moods swings in humans, animal behaviour also varies. A dog cannot be violent 24X7. Culling is not a solution,” said animal rights activist and author Sreedevi Karta.

But many people who suffered canine fury said human life was paramount and it was unfair to leave rabid ones in the name of animal rights. “When bird flu surfaced in parts of Alapzuha and Kottayam districts, many ducks were culled. Similarly pigs and domestic animals were killed when swine flu hit many areas. Why do you attach so such sentiments towards violent stray dogs?” asked Devaki Amma, a resident of Alapuzha, who suffered multiple bites two weeks back.

What really triggered panic is death of five people despite taking vaccines -- the latest was a 12-year-old girl who died in September first week, though she took three vaccines. She was bitten badly when she went out to buy milk on August 14 and suffered six wounds including one on her face. Her parents said she had taken three out of four doses of vaccine before her condition deteriorated. Worried, last week the state government had announced an experts’ committee to probe these deaths and examine efficacy of vaccines.

On September 9 the Supreme Court had heard a public interest litigation filed by two activists from the state in detail and reserved its judgment to September third week.

The state health ministry statistics throw some light on the menacing issue: More than 95,000 people received dog bites in last eight months and 14 deaths compared to 11 last year. Out of 14 deaths, five of them have taken the Intra Venal Rabies Vaccine. Statistics in last five years show cases are going up steadily_ in 2018 1,48,899, 2019 1.61,055, 2020 1,60,483, 2021 2,21, 379 and in 2022 till August 1,21, 529 cases. Rabies deaths are also on the rise: in 2018 9 cases, 2019 8, 2020 5, 2021 11 and 2022 till August 14 deaths.

