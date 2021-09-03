Kerala to take strict action against those violating Covid-19 quarantine norms

As the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in Kerala is worsening with each passing day, the state government on Friday issued an order which said that stringent action will be taken against people who violate the quarantine norms.

“The quarantine and isolation norms stipulated therein shall be strictly enforced throughout the state by the implementing agencies. The rapid response teams/ward level committees, neighbourhood clusters and the concerned officials of police, revenue health and local self-government departments shall be responsible for ensuring the same,” a state government order read.

The order added that the above agencies should also help in providing home delivery of essential items to the quarantined people, in case they face any difficulties. “Action shall be taken against the persons, violating the norms of quarantine, invoking the provisions of DM act, Kerala state epidemic act and other legal provisions in force,” it further said.

The government’s order comes days after Kerala health minister Veena George blamed violation of home quarantine rules for the increased spread of Covid-19, and said that only those who have the required facilities should prefer home quarantine and the rest should be shifted to the domiciliary Covid-care centres.

George quoted a study of the health department and said that 35 per cent of people in Kerala were found to be infected with Covid-19 from home.

Advising people placed under home quarantine to not move out of their rooms, the health minister said on August 26 that the rest of the family members in the house should wear a mask to ward off the risk of indoor transmission. The members should also not use utensils or any other objects of the patient, she added.

After recording over 30,000 cases for the past few days, Kerala’s daily tally of Covid-19 saw a fall on Friday as 29,322 new cases were recorded, pushing the caseload to over 4.15 million. Nearly 23,000 patients recovered and 131 succumbed to the viral disease on Friday. With this, the cumulative count of recoveries and deaths has climbed to 3,883,186 and 21,280. The active cases in the state stand at 246,437.

More than 29.4 million vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till now. Health minister Veena George on Friday flagged a shortage of doses and requested the Centre to supply more. She said that doses of Serum Institute’s Covishield are completely over in six districts and all districts have limited stock of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.