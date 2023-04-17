Kerala train fire accused highly radicalised: Investigator

Shahrukh Saifi, 27, the lone accused in the April 2 Kerala train arson case, is highly radicalised, a top police officer said on Monday citing the videos and other content recovered from his mobile phones.

Shahrukh Saifi was arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. (PTI)

Additional director general of police M R Ajith Kumar, who is supervising a Special Investigation Team (SIT)’s probe into the case, said the videos include those of preacher Zakir Naik and Pakistani theologian Israr Ahmed.

“His background and other details show he is highly radicalised. He has been watching videos of many including Naik and Ahmed. It is too early to say if he got help from other quarters,” said Kumar. He added it is a highly sensitive case and more details cannot be divulged now.

Kumar said they have got details of Saifi’s trip from Delhi to Shornur and his escape after committing the crime. “He came to Kerala with the intention of committing the crime. He had a clear plan to carry out arson. Our probe into whether he got support from some extremist outfits in Kerala or from other parts of the country is underway,” he said.

The SIT found that Saifi travelled alone from Delhi and booked a ticket to Kozhikode. He alighted at Shornur and spent over 12 hours at the station there.

Saifi, a resident of Delhi, on April 2 allegedly sprinkled petrol on fellow passengers on a Kannur-bound train and set them afire. Three people including a child died after they jumped out of the moving train in panic. Nine others received burn injuries. Saifi was arrested on April 4 from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri.

A second officer, who did not want to be named, said it was a well-planned and executed terror act and the investigation was going on in three other states.

On Sunday, Saifi was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, paving the way for the National Investigation Agency to take over the case.

Local media reported that five people, including a municipal councillor, have been detained and questioned over logistical support to Saifi. But the second officer said they have not been able to verify their roles.

“It seems to be a well-planned and executed crime, leaving no traces of association of his handlers or mentors. But we are sure he got help and he could not carry out such an act on his own. We need more time to probe this,” he said.

The second officer said Saifi chose Kerala probably because of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). “Most of the arrested top leaders of the PFI are from Kerala. ...Kozhikode remained PFI’s headquarters for years. We suspect Kerala was selected to avenge the crackdown on PFI. Other than this, we failed to see any other reason to target Kerala,” he said. He added Saifi’s alleged connection with PFI is yet to be established.

