Kerala varsity makes declaration against dowry mandatory for students

Kerala’s Calicut University has made it mandatory for students to sign a declaration against dowry before accepting their degrees and warns they will be cancelled in case of any violation of the pledge.

Last week, 386 students at Kochi’s Kerala University for Fisheries and Ocean Studies signed the declaration against the practice before accepting their degrees.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan first mooted the idea for the declaration and later the state government also supported it to curb the practice after dowry-related deaths in the state provoked outrage.

“The governor put forward this suggestion and we accepted it immediately,” said Calicut University vice-chancellor M K Jayaraj. He added such initiatives will help raise awareness against dowry.

The declaration says: “I aver in the full understanding that any breach of the rules or law relating to taking or abetting the taking of dowry shall render me liable for appropriate action including the cancellation of my admission to the university/not being granted degree/ withdrawal of the degree.”

K Reshma, a student leader, called the declaration a good move. “But we have to ensure that offenders should be identified, and their degrees cancelled without any delay.”

Experts say there are many laws to contain the practice, but their implementation has to be ensured.