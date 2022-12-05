Kerala: Wayanad tops list of aspirational districts, according to Niti Aayog

North Kerala’s Wayanad has been ranked first in Niti Aayog’s list of aspirational districts programme (ADP) of the Niti Aayog. The district made this achievement after its rapid strides in health, nutrition, financial inclusion and skill development sectors, said district collector A Geeta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents the constituency in the Parliament, lauded the district’s achievement, and said, “Our collective efforts to roll out people-centric initiatives aimed at providing last-mile accessibility has made this achievement possible.”

He added that he spoke to the district collector in detail regarding this.

According to Niti Aayog, Wayanad was selected from 112 districts across the country. The ADP was launched in January 2018 by the Union government with an aim to improve human development index, raising living standards of citizens and ensuring inclusive growth of all.

The Niti Aayog examines different growth parameters every month and monitors the situation and selects the leader. Five core themes will be included in the selection process – health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Rahul Gandhi takes keen interest in all these sectors and monitors the situation closely. Once the district was notorious for malnutrition but now, we bridged the gap effectively,” his MP’s secretary Augustine Pulpally said.