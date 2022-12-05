Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala: Wayanad tops list of aspirational districts, according to Niti Aayog

Kerala: Wayanad tops list of aspirational districts, according to Niti Aayog

india news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 09:11 PM IST

North Kerala’s Wayanad has been ranked first in Niti Aayog’s list of aspirational districts programme (ADP) of the Niti Aayog

The Wayanad district in Kerala. (Shutterstock File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

North Kerala’s Wayanad has been ranked first in Niti Aayog’s list of aspirational districts programme (ADP) of the Niti Aayog. The district made this achievement after its rapid strides in health, nutrition, financial inclusion and skill development sectors, said district collector A Geeta.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents the constituency in the Parliament, lauded the district’s achievement, and said, “Our collective efforts to roll out people-centric initiatives aimed at providing last-mile accessibility has made this achievement possible.”

He added that he spoke to the district collector in detail regarding this.

According to Niti Aayog, Wayanad was selected from 112 districts across the country. The ADP was launched in January 2018 by the Union government with an aim to improve human development index, raising living standards of citizens and ensuring inclusive growth of all.

The Niti Aayog examines different growth parameters every month and monitors the situation and selects the leader. Five core themes will be included in the selection process – health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure.

“Rahul Gandhi takes keen interest in all these sectors and monitors the situation closely. Once the district was notorious for malnutrition but now, we bridged the gap effectively,” his MP’s secretary Augustine Pulpally said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP