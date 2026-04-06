Kerala woman missing in Kodagu trek for four days rescued

A 36-year-old woman from Kerala who went missing during a trek in the hills of Kodagu was rescued on Sunday evening, concluding an extensive search operation that had intensified through the day with chief minister Siddaramaiah intervening for additional personnel, drone surveillance and local support. Sharanya (centre) arrived alone from Kerala on Thursday and was staying at a homestay in Kakkabbe village, about 10 km from Napoklu. Seen here in photo with her rescuers. (HT_PRINT)

The woman, G S Sharanya, an information technology professional, was located around 5 pm deep inside the forest near Tadiyandamol, the highest peak in Kodagu district. Officials said she was found near a rock close to a stream, where she had remained for several days, relying on water from the stream and staying in one area to improve her chances of being found.

According to officials, Sharanya had arrived alone from Kerala earlier in the week and was staying at a homestay in Kakkabbe village, about 10 km from Napoklu. Though she had initially planned a solo trek, she altered her plans after being advised against venturing alone due to the presence of wild elephants. She later joined a guided group of 15 trekkers for the climb to Tadiyandamol on Thursday.

During the descent that afternoon, she became separated from the group and lost her way in the dense forest. She is said to have contacted a friend and the homestay owner to inform them that she was lost before her phone battery died. Authorities were alerted soon after, triggering a coordinated search effort.

The operation, led by the Karnataka forest department and the police, gradually expanded into a multi-agency effort involving nine teams. Personnel from the Anti-Naxal Force, a dog squad and forest staff combed the terrain alongside local tribal communities familiar with the forest. Additional teams were deployed on the instructions of the chief minister, bringing in about 40 more personnel. Thermal drone cameras were used to scan areas that were difficult to access on foot.

The search area was concentrated around the Pattighat Reserve Forest, a dense and largely trackless stretch of woodland on the far side of the Tadiyandamol peak, which borders Kerala. The terrain presents a sharp contrast to the more frequented trekking routes on the other side of the summit. Thick vegetation, persistent fog and intermittent rain complicated the operation, along with concerns about wildlife in the region.

Sharanya, who appeared composed after being found, later described the sequence of events that led to her being stranded. “I got separated while climbing down the hill and couldn’t find anyone. I took a left turn to look for people, but lost my way as the forest was dense. Till around 6.45 pm, I kept walking downhill, thinking I would eventually meet someone, but I didn’t. So I stayed on the hill. I called my friend Yadhu and asked him to inform others. While I was trying to text the helpline number, my phone switched off. The next morning, my leg was sore, so I didn’t walk,” she said.

“On the second day, I climbed higher up the hill as the area had better visibility, hoping a drone might spot me. On the third day, I wanted to walk, but it rained heavily. I was drenched, and it was very cold at night, so I couldn’t sleep. Today (Sunday), I waited till around noon as I was still wet from the rain,” she said.

“I didn’t have many supplies with me as it was supposed to be a short trek. I drank water from a nearby stream. I wasn’t scared and didn’t come across any wild animals,” she added.

Earlier on Sunday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to CM Siddaramaiah, expressing concern over Sharanya’s disappearance and urging increased intervention. In his letter, he said, “It is understood that a search is being conducted to trace her. I request your kind personal intervention in the matter. Directions may be issued to augment the strength of the search teams so that Saranya is traced at the earliest and brought home safely.”