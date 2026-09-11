Keralam CM slams ‘Hindi imposition’ at women's panel workshop as MLAs walk out: ‘Strikes at core of Constitution’

Two days after a delegation of women MLAs from Keralam walked out of an National Commission for Women (NCW) workshop, alleging Hindi imposition, chief minister VD Satheesan condemned the "treatment" meted out to delegates at the event. He asserted that forcing Hindi at a national-level conclave "strikes at the core of our constitutional compact".

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan addresses a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI/File)

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In a post on X, Satheesan hit out at the alleged "imposition of Hindi" and the "intimidation of delegates" from non-Hindi speaking states.

His remarks followed the women MLAs' move to exit a workshop being conducted by the National Commission for Women in Faridabad before the event was concluded. The Keralam legislators walked out in protest as the programme was largely being conducted in Hindi language.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the incident, Satheesan pointed out that India's strength lay in the unity of its diversity, with different languages, cultures and identities enriching the national fabric. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the incident, Satheesan pointed out that India's strength lay in the unity of its diversity, with different languages, cultures and identities enriching the national fabric. {{/usCountry}}

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"Our founding fathers envisioned an India whose strength would come not from uniformity, but from the unity of its diversity, a union where different languages, cultures and identities enrich, rather than diminish, the national fabric," he said.

"India is a union of diverse linguistic traditions, not a monolithic entity. Mutual respect, accommodation and constitutional equality, not linguistic imposition, must define our national forums," the Keralam chief minister said.

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Satheesan went on to stress that diversity was not a challenge, but the "very foundation" of the country.

What is the Hindi imposition row about?

The NCW held a two-day capacity-building workshop for women legislators in Faridabad earlier this week.

From Kerala, it was attended by Deputy Speaker Shanimol Osman, state ministers Bindhu Krishna and K A Thulasi, and MLAs K K Rema, Fathima Thahliya, Uma Thomas, Vidya Balakrishnan and Usha Vijayan.

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The Keralam MLAs further alleged that NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar remained silent despite their protests over the “imposition” of Hindi.

The women legislators claimed that some MLAs from North India shouted that Hindi was the national language and that discussions would be held only in Hindi.

They further alleged that their protest was met with slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

(With ANI inputs)