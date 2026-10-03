Thiruvananthapuram, Alleging that a GO was exploited for large-scale illegal tree felling, Keralam Minister Shibu Baby John on Saturday said the government would consider widening the probe into the 2021 Muttil case in Wayanad.

Keralam govt may widen probe into 2021 Muttil tree-felling case

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The case pertains to a government order allegedly issued by then Revenue Secretary A Jayathilak in October 2020, allowing farmers to fell trees on land assigned to them under the Kerala Land Assignment Rules.

The order was allegedly misused to fell several high-value trees in the Muttil area.

It was revoked about four months later after authorities found that timber smugglers had exploited the provision to smuggle high-value trees.

Speaking to reporters, the state minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection said the conspiracy behind the incident, including the circumstances that led to a change in the official position on tree felling, needed to be investigated.

He said the file concerning the matter did not fall directly under the purview of the Forest Department, but violations of forest laws had occurred.

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{{^usCountry}} "A decision would be taken in the coming days after a joint examination by the Revenue, Forest and Law departments," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A decision would be taken in the coming days after a joint examination by the Revenue, Forest and Law departments," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to Jayathilak's role as the then Revenue Secretary, the minister said the official had initially issued an order against cutting trees but later issued another order reversing that position.

"What needs to be uncovered is the conspiracy behind this. The circumstances that led to such a change in stance must be investigated," he said.

The minister, however, declined to name any individual as responsible for the alleged conspiracy.

He said the issue was not confined to the Muttil incident and alleged that large-scale exploitation had taken place by taking advantage of the order.

"After an order cancelling the permission was issued, it was published 75 days later, and most of the trees had been felled during that period," he said.

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The minister alleged that poor people and members of Scheduled Tribes were paid nominal amounts and used as fronts for illegal activities.

"What exactly has been taken from inside the forest is yet to be determined," he said, adding that the government would take an appropriate position after examining further details.

He pointed to delays in initiating an inquiry, saying a committee involving the Forest Department and other agencies was constituted in 2021 to examine the matter, but the file seeking sanction for the inquiry reached the concerned minister only five years later.

He said the committee had not held a single sitting so far, describing the delay as negligence that raised serious questions.

Responding to a question on the accused in the Muttil case, citing the government order as justification for cutting the trees, the minister said a government order could not override a law enacted by the state legislature.

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"Can a Government Order override an Act passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly? That is not possible," he said, adding that no one could escape responsibility by citing the order.

The minister said the government would decide on the further course of action through collective discussions.

Three brothers are accused of selling timber they had allegedly cut and transported illegally from Muttil village in Wayanad district.

The Forest Department recently filed a chargesheet in the case before a court in Wayanad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.