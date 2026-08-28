Kochi, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said reports that fugitive Sukumara Kurup is still alive were only rumours and directed the Crime Branch to verify their veracity.

Keralam Home Minister asks Crime Branch to verify reports Sukumara Kurup is alive

Kurup is wanted in connection with the 1984 murder of Chacko in Mavelikara, allegedly as part of a plan to fake his own death and claim a life insurance payout.

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Despite several investigation teams attempting to trace him since then, Kurup has remained absconding.

The case was also adapted into a Malayalam film, "Kurup", starring Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role.

Recently, reports surfaced claiming that Kurup is alive and living in Brunei under a different name and using another passport.

Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said the case is currently being investigated by the Crime Branch and has been classified as a Long Pending case.

"I have instructed ADGP Crime Branch Venkatesh to investigate. The Kerala Police needs to contact Interpol and find out the actual truth of the matter. Right now, what we have are just rumours. These are not verified facts," he said.

He said all efforts would be made to ascertain the facts.

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{{^usCountry}} "The Crime Branch will gather the details and inform as soon as they are received," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Crime Branch will gather the details and inform as soon as they are received," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Chennithala also denied a claim by a retired police officer that he had submitted a report to the authorities stating that Kurup was still alive and in constant touch with his relatives in Keralam.

He said the case occurred when Vayalar Ravi was the Home Minister of Keralam.

"It has been around 40 years now. What is there to suppress? In any case, let the investigation proceed, and the truth come out. We don't know yet whether this is true or false. In any case, the government has initiated the necessary actions," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.