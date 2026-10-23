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Keralam offers to host Raihan Vadra's photo exhibition without exceptions amid Bikaner House row

The offer came a day after Raihan said the administration of Bikaner House in Delhi demanded that he take down several photographs documenting protests.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 11:38:32 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has said that the state is "happy and proud" to host the "No Idea is final" photography exhibition of Raihan Vadra, son of Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rehan R Vadra with his photo Exhibition inside the gallery space at Bikaner House, after photographs documenting youth protests, exhibited by the nephew of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and son of Indian National Congress (INC) leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were removed from display, in New Delhi, India, October 22, 2026. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
Rehan R Vadra with his photo Exhibition inside the gallery space at Bikaner House, after photographs documenting youth protests, exhibited by the nephew of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and son of Indian National Congress (INC) leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were removed from display, in New Delhi, India, October 22, 2026. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

The offer came a day after Raihan said the administration of Bikaner House in Delhi, where the exhibition is ongoing, demanded that he take down several photographs documenting the protests in the national capital over the past six months.

He claimed that some photographs which were demanded to be taken down even included those of the tricolour.

Deep Dive

What did Keralam offer Raihan Vadra amid the Bikaner House exhibition row?

Chief Minister VD Satheesan said Keralam would be happy and proud to host Raihan Vadra’s “No Idea is Final” exhibition in its entirety, with no exclusions or exceptions.

Why did Bikaner House ask Raihan Vadra to remove photographs from his exhibition?

Bikaner House said some photographs were inconsistent with the venue’s policy and had political messaging. Raihan said the images documented protests in Delhi and included photographs of the Indian flag.

What was displayed at Raihan Vadra’s “No Idea is Final” exhibition after the disputed photos were removed?

The exhibition ultimately featured wildlife and street photography. Bikaner House said photographs it considered consistent with its policy remained on display.
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CM Satheesan, in a post on X, wrote, "Kerala would be happy and proud to host Raihan Vadra's No Idea is Final exhibition in its entirety. No exclusions, no exceptions."

Who said what on the row

After the order from Bikaner House, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she was proud of her son.

"When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect," she wrote, in a snide comment at the BJP-led Union government.

Bikaner House is owned by the Rajasthan government, currently led by the BJP.

 
priyanka gandhi vadravd satheesancongress
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