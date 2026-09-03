Idukki , Keralam has urged the Supreme Court-appointed panel conducting a comprehensive safety evaluation of the Mullaperiyar dam to strictly follow the terms of reference fixed in August 2025, a state government adviser has said.

Keralam seeks Mullaperiyar safety review as per 2025 ToR

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The panel recently conducted a field inspection of the main dam, baby dam, earthen dam and spillway, besides hearing the submissions of both Keralam and Tamil Nadu, government adviser on inter-state water issues James Wilson said.

"All our safety concerns have been presented before the committee in detail. Our main demand is that the safety review should proceed strictly in accordance with the terms of reference fixed in August 2025," Wilson told reporters here on Wednesday evening.

He said the state had presented before the panel, its concerns on various aspects of the dam's safety.

"We presented all the issues that the Keralam government wanted to bring before the committee in detail. We spoke about flooding, seismology and the need to collect samples from the dam for detailed examination," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Wilson said the field inspection should not be viewed as a process that could ordinarily be completed in a single day, as a comprehensive safety evaluation involved a detailed examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wilson said the field inspection should not be viewed as a process that could ordinarily be completed in a single day, as a comprehensive safety evaluation involved a detailed examination. {{/usCountry}}

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"The committee has said that it will consider the concerns raised by Keralam. Whether they will actually be considered comes within the mandate of the committee," he said.

According to Wilson, Keralam's concerns broadly fall under four major areas hydrological safety, structural safety, seismic safety and issues related to seepage from the dam.

"We have pointed out the shortcomings in earlier studies as well," he said, adding that they appreciate the opportunity given to Keralam to present its concerns before the committee.

"We have presented technically sound issues before it, while Tamil Nadu also presented its side," he said.

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The panel is headed by former National Hydroelectric Power Corporation CMD Balraj Joshi. It is conducting the comprehensive safety evaluation of the Mullaperiyar dam following its appointment by the Supreme Court.

Joshi had on Tuesday said the panel would submit its report to the National Dam Safety Authority within 10 to 15 days.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu are locked in a dispute over the structure's safety, with the former insisting it was weak while the neighbouring state has been arguing otherwise.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.