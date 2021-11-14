Kerala’s Idukki Dam shutter opened as incessant rain continues to plague state

Amid widespread rainfall in Kerala, a shutter of the Idukki dam was opened by 40 centimetres at 2pm on Sunday in order to ease pressure. No untoward incident has so far been reported as a result, and people living near water bodies downstream of the dam have also been alerted. This was the second time the dam was opened this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Kerala irrigation minister Roshy Augustine is campaign in Idukki as well.

As part of releasing water from the swollen dam, 40,000 litres of water will be released in a second. The dam has only been opened five times since its construction in the 1960s. Earlier on October 19, as many as three shutters of the Idukki dam were opened.

Heavy rain battered multiple regions of south Kerala on Saturday, leading to minor landslides, massive waterlogging and traffic disruption between Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari at three points. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in three districts of the southern state – Idukki, Thrissur and Ernakulam. On Saturday, the IMD issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram and an orange alert in six districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Mullaperiyar dam is also expected to be opened if rains continue in Kerala.

According to the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over south Kerala for the remaining of Sunday, and isolated very rainfall has been forecasted on November 15. Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala on November 16 as well, the IMD bulletin added.

(With inputs from bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON