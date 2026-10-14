Kerala’s ‘living paddy gene bank’ Cheruvayal Raman dies at 74; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi pay tribute

Padma Shri award-winning tribal farmer Cheruvayal Raman, known for preserving indigenous rice varieties in Kerala, died on Wednesday. He was 74.

Padma Shri awardee and conservationist Cheruvayal Raman passed away at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. (PTI)

He passed away while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, news agency PTI reported, citing family sources. Raman dedicated his life to conserving Kerala’s traditional rice varieties and promoting sustainable farming practices.

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Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to the farmer on X.

Who was Cheruvayal Raman?

Thalakkara Cheriya Raman, popularly known as Cheruvayal Raman or Ramettan, was a tribal farmer from the Kurichiya community in Kerala’s Wayanad district. Born on June 6, 1952, he hailed from Kammanam in Mananthavady and became widely known for preserving indigenous rice varieties that were at risk of extinction.

Raman began focusing on farming at the age of 10, after completing his primary education. He reportedly turned down a government job at the Kannur District Medical Office in 1969 to pursue his interest in agriculture, according to PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Often described as a “living paddy gene bank”, Raman cultivated dozens of traditional rice varieties on his three-acre farm, as per vikalpsangam.org. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Often described as a “living paddy gene bank”, Raman cultivated dozens of traditional rice varieties on his three-acre farm, as per vikalpsangam.org. {{/usCountry}}

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He was known for protecting more than 45 indigenous varieties, including the aromatic Gandhakashala and the red-grained Thondi. He also distributed seeds to farmers and others interested in conservation, believing that growing these varieties was essential to keeping them alive.

Beyond his farm, Raman helped spread awareness about traditional agricultural practices and the importance of preserving native seeds. In 2011, he represented Kerala’s farming community at an international biodiversity conservation conference in Hyderabad involving participants from 11 countries.

His contribution to conserving indigenous plant varieties and promoting environment-friendly farming earned him the Padma Shri in 2023. He had also received the Genome Saviour Award in 2016 for his efforts to protect plant genetic resources.

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Raman encouraged chemical-free farming, arguing that traditional methods helped protect soil health and biodiversity. His farm also served as a learning space for students, farmers and visitors seeking to understand Kerala’s agricultural heritage.

Congress leaders express grief

Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, expressed condolences and said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, our beloved Ramettan. He devoted his life to preserving Wayanad’s indigenous paddy seeds, keeping generations of Adivasi knowledge alive."

"I join the people of Wayanad in mourning him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and all who loved him," the Congress leader added.

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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed grief and said, "Cheruvayal Raman called me his daughter when I met him, and he touched my heart."

"From then on, I teased him and called him my Malayali Acchan. When we last spoke to each other a month back, he wanted me to go and meet him. I promised that I would, but I had to cut short my trip to Wayanad because of events in Delhi so I missed meeting him thinking that I would return soon. When I heard about his passing today my heart sank," she added in her post on X.

"My Malayali acchan was wise, dignified and bold in thought and action. He wanted more for his people, he refused to accept less. His mind could not tolerate discrimination and injustice. He showed me his awards and honours with sadness in his eyes - he said they would mean nothing to him until his people could live better lives. He was a genius in his knowledge of paddy and agriculture and he understood the great value of his own culture and tradition. He was proud of his heritage and lived it with every breath," the leader added.

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She further said, "I will miss my wise friend and keep his teachings in my heart for always. India has lost a noble son."

Kerala chief minister V D Satheesan also condoled his death.

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"Deeply saddened by the passing of Padmashree Shri Cheruvayal Raman, the guardian and gene bank of rare traditional paddy varieties. My heartfelt condolences and tributes," the CM said.

"A tribal farmer from Kammana, Mananthavady in Wayanad, Thalakkara Cheriya Raman, affectionately known as 'Cheruvayal Raman', cultivated and preserved rare native rice varieties. In recognition of his selfless service to conservation and indigenous agriculture, the nation honored him with the Padmashree," he added in the post on X.

"His agricultural journey, which began at the age of ten and continued until his final days, served as a guiding light for countless students and researchers. Homage to the memory of this noble soul who truly understood the soil, cherished the seeds, and lived for nature," Satheesan said.

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(with inputs from PTI)