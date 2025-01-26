Menu Explore
Kerala’s tribal ‘king’ witnesses parade on Kartavya Path

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Jan 27, 2025 05:12 AM IST

Rajamannan and his wife’s trip to Delhi to see the R-Day parade and visit other sites was sponsored by the scheduled tribes department of Kerala.

Among several eminent dignitaries from across the country and the globe tribal who attended the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Sunday was a “tribal king” from the Idukki district of Kerala.

Minister OR Kelu with Raman Rajamannan. (HT photo)
Minister OR Kelu with Raman Rajamannan. (HT photo)

Raman Rajamannan, the king of the Mannan tribal community, and his wife, Binumol, sat in the stands on Kartavya Path as various armed forces and tableaux from government departments, states and Union territories of the country marched in front of them.

While he does not preside over a kingdom, own a palace or possess royal powers, Rajamannan enjoys the position of the chief of the Mannan community, which has around 300 families settled in 48 settlements. The community is located at Kovil mala in Kanchiyar panchayat of Idukki district.

The trip of Rajamannan and his wife to Delhi to see the R-Day parade and visit other sites was sponsored by the scheduled tribes department of Kerala.

OR Kelu, the minister for Kerala’s SCs, STs and OBCs, said in a social media post that he met Rajamannan prior to his departure to Delhi on January 21 and wished him a good journey.

He added that the “king” holds a special role in the culture and customs of the Mannan community and is usually chosen through its matrilineal system.

“In public places, the king wears a traditional attire and a ‘thalappavu’ (headgear). He is accompanied by two ministers and soldiers for assistance,” Kelu said.

Rajamannan became the king in 2012 and is the first literate person to hold the post. He has completed a degree in economics from a college in Kochi and earns a livelihood as a farmer.

The tribal “king” and his wife will return to Kerala on February 2, the minister said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
