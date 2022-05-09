Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal assembly, probe ordered
Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal assembly, probe ordered

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday ordered a probe into an incident in which Khalistan flags were found put up and slogans scrawled on the walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly entrance.
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh and party supporters protest against the incident in Kangra on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on May 09, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByNaresh K Thakur, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday ordered a probe into an incident in which Khalistan flags were found put up and slogans scrawled on the walls of the  Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly entrance.

Late in the evening, DGP Sanjay Kundu issued an order to seal interstate  borders as a preventive measure. He directed all the police stations to keep a vigil at probable hideouts of  “anti-social elements”.

 The flags, which were tied to the main entrance were spotted by local residents who informed police. A police team subsequently rushed to the spot and removed the flags and erased the slogans.

Banned Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has claimed responsibility for the incident.

“It was an act of cowardice. Those who have done this disgusting thing, they would have done it  in broad daylight if they had the guts,” Thakur said, adding that the miscreants took advantage of the low security as only winter session of the assembly is held at the Dharamshala complex.

“Police have registered a case and CCTV footages are being analysed. A thorough probe has been ordered,” he added.

Kangra superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma said: “The act might have been done late night or early in the morning by pro-Khalistan elements, who must have come to the state as tourists.”

The incident evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress.“It is the government’s failure. This incident has proved that the Jai Ram Thakur-led government is incompetent to run the state,” Congress campaign committee chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. “The government under whose rule such an incident has happened has no right to be in power,” AAP state spokesperson and retired DGP ID Bhandari said. 

