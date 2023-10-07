Khalistani men ‘tortured mentally, attacked me’, no action from UK Police: Sikh restaurant owner

Harman Singh Kapoor, a Sikh restaurant owner in London, UK, who was seen in a viral video where his cars were allegedly vandalised by Khalistani elements recently, claimed on Saturday that he has been getting threats for the last nine months. Harman Singh Kapoor, a Sikh restaurant owner in London, UK. (ANI)

Last month, a video posted on X by Insightuk2 which describes itself as a social movement of British Hindus and Indians, claimed that some unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at the car of Kapoor, adding that his family has been subjected to constant threats of violence and rape by alleged Khalistan supporters.

Speaking over the issue, Kapoor, who is currently in New Delhi, told news agency ANI that the pro-Khalistan elements are defaming Sikhs, Hindus and India.

Explaining why the pro-Khalistan elements started targeting him, Kapoor said, “I have been staying in the UK for 26 years. In the last 1.5 years, the Khalistani movement has been active in the UK. I posted a video on this and it went viral. For over nine months, I have been getting threats and there have been attacks on me as well. They wanted me to remove this video and apologise to them, but I refused. Since I was staying in London, I thought I was safe, but I was wrong. They tortured me mentally, sent online threats and on February 25, 2023, they attacked me.”

Kapoor added that the people who had come to attack him were Sikhs. “They are defaming Sikhs, Hindus and India. I want this fight to end. No actions were taken by the officials, they only recorded my complaint. Police are not arresting them, the Khalistanis are roaming free. Khalistanis have support from the police. Khalistanis are their political assets there. If a countryman is attacked, the accused should be arrested but in my case, these Khalistanis were not arrested by Police,” Kapoor claimed.

Kapoor's vehicles were vandalised on the day elements from outside Scotland deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organised for the Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami.

A UK-based journalist and researcher, Charlotte Littlewood, in a post shared on X, claimed that the attack on Kapoor’s family was ongoing.

“Attack on Harman Singh Kapoor family is ongoing. They are awaiting police as Khalistani extremists are thought to have shot at their vehicle in London. As feared the Canada row has emboldened extremists - we will see more of this,” her post read.

She also questioned the decision to remove the panic alarm from the car of the family amid the diplomatic fallout of Canada's claim of an Indian hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"At this heightened time of threat following the India-Canada row. Where the Khalistani extremists are threatening India High commissions in the West and assassinating Indian officials in India. How was the decision made to remove their panic alarm? (sic),” her post added.

When Harman Singh Kapoor was first targeted

On May 4, Kapoor and his family had alleged that they have been receiving constant online threats after they posted a video about the Khalistan movement on social media, Khalsa Vox reported.

The alleged threats were made despite repeated assurances by the police of safety and special safeguarding measures. The family had experienced three attacks, and do not feel safe, according to Khalsa Vox, a portal on news related to Punjab politics, history, culture, and heritage.

Kapoor's restaurant was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters, an incident that occurred just days after the Indian high commission in London was vandalised in April 2023.

He then posted a video which garnered two million views in two days, leading to abusive calls, social media trolling, and threats against him and his family.

Kapoor said following the video, he received death threats and his restaurant was attacked. The attackers demanded that he remove the video, raise pro-Khalistan slogans and burn the Indian flag, or face death.

Kapoor said his wife and his daughter allegedly received several rape threats.

An independent report commissioned by former UK PM Boris Johnson had expressed concerns over the rising influence of pro-Khalistan extremists within the British Sikh community, Khalsa Vox reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON