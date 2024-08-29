Khushbu Sundar opens up on abuse by father: ‘Should've spoken earlier…’

Amid the ‘#MeToo’ allegations in Mollywood or the Malayalam film industry, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday opened up about her abuse by her father at the age of eight - a revelation she had made in 2023. According to Khushbu Sundar, she should have spoken about the assault earlier. BJP leader and NCW member Khushbu Sundar

“What happened to me, was not a compromise to build my career. I was abused at the hands of the person who was supposed to provide me the strongest arms to hold me if I fell,” she wrote in a post on X.

Khushbu Sundar's post came as several actresses in the Malayalam film industry made allegations against their male counterparts of sexual assault in the wake of the Hema Committee report, which revealed the instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the industry.

“This moment of #MeToo prevailing in our industry breaks you. Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious. The #HemaCommittee was much needed to break the abuse. But will it? Abuse, asking for sexual favors, and expecting women to compromise to gain a foothold or accelerate their careers exist in every field. Why is a woman alone expected to go through the grind? Although men too face it, it's marginally women who bear the brunt,” she said.

Sundar said that she had a conversation regarding this issue with her two daughters.

“…Was amazed at their empathy and understanding towards the victims. They firmly support them and stand with them at this juncture. It doesn’t matter whether you speak today or tomorrow, just speak. Speaking up immediately would help in healing and investigating more effectively,” the BJP leader wrote.

According to Sundar, the fear of being shamed and being victim-blamed breaks the victim.

“The victim might be a stranger to you or me, but she needs our support, an ear to listen, and emotional backing from us all. When questioning why she didn’t come out earlier, we need to consider her circumstances – not everyone is privileged to speak out. As a woman and a mother, the wounds inflicted by such violence cut deep, not only in the flesh but in the very soul. These acts of brutality shake the foundations of our trust, our love, and our strength. Behind every mother, there's a will to nurture and protect, and when that sanctity is shattered, it affects us all,” she said.

Khushbu Sundar's message to men

Sundar also urged all the men to stand by the victim and show their unwavering support.

“Every man was born to a woman who endured incredible pain and sacrifice. Many women play indispensable roles in your upbringing, shaping you into the person you are today—your mothers, sisters, aunts, teachers, and friends. Your solidarity can be a beacon of hope, a symbol that justice and kindness will prevail. Stand with us, protect us, and honor the women who have given you life and love. Let your voice be heard in the fight against violence and let your actions reflect the respect and empathy that every woman deserves,” she said.

The BJP leader further added, “Remember, we are stronger together, and only together can we mend these wounds and pave the way for a safer, more compassionate world. Let’s understand that many women don't even have the support of their families. They come from small towns with stars in their eyes, hoping to shine brightly but often find their dreams nipped and crushed at the bud.”

The fallout from the Justice K Hema Committee report on harassment and abuse in the Malayalam film industry has intensified, with over 15 female actors stepping forward with disturbing accounts of the mistreatment they faced at the hands of their male counterparts.

Following the allegations, Malayalam actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith resigned from the post of general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, respectively. Actor Mohanlal also resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report and sexual harassment allegations faced by some members of the executive committee.

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has formed a seven-member special investigation team to probe the sexual assault allegations against actors.