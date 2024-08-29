Mollywood #metoo: Rape case filed against Kerala actor-politician Mukesh M on actress's complaint

Mukesh M, actor and CPI (M) MLA from Kollam, was booked for rape following a complaint by actress Minu Muneer amid allegations surfacing against prominent personalities in the Malayalam film industry. Actor and CPI(M) MLA from Kollam, Mukesh M has been charged with rape after a complaint was filed by actress Minu Muneer(@mukeshcineactor - Mukesh M/Instagram)

Actress Minu Muneer alleged that the abuse had caused her to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. Denying all allegations Mukesh M stated that Muneer had tried to blackmail him and termed the case as politically motivated.

Muneer had accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of verbal and physical abuse during their work together on films.

Muneer made the allegations on her Facebook page initially, with incidents dating back to 2013.

"I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu," Muneer wrote in her post.

Mukesh M responded to the allegations in a press release emphasising his innocence in the case. He said that he was being politically targeted, as he had been previously in 2018, and wished to clarify with evidence that the claims against him were untrue.

"In response to the allegations raised against me and other film industry colleagues, I welcome the ongoing investigations. A fair and transparent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth behind the accusations being discussed in the public domain," he said.

Mukesh claimed that Muneer had attempted to blackmail him and sought financial aid from him.

The Kerala Police told news agency ANI on Thursday that an FIR had also been filed against actor Jayasurya on the basis of a complaint by Muneer under section 354 of the BNS which deals with intent to outrage modesty.

They added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had taken the statement of the actress on Wednesday.

Recounting her experiences, Muneer told ANI, “Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully... After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me.”

She also detailed interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju where he inappropriately made suggestions regarding her hotel accommodation.

The allegations against Mukesh M and Jayasurya have emerged amidst the release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema committee report which identified the harassment and exploitation rampant in the Malayalam film industry.

The report highlights the power nexus consisting of male figures within the industry and their control over its operations and opportunities.

Director Ranjith and actor Siddique also recently resigned from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following separate accusations against them. The AMMA has been dissolved temporarily in light of the allegations faced by several prominent figures.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the formation of a SIT in response to growing public outrage and media scrutiny. In an official press release the chief minister said, “In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, we have convened a meeting with senior police officials to ensure a thorough investigation.”