'#MeToo is a fad': An old video of Mohanlal dismissing the #MeToo movement resurfaces after his AMMA resignation

As West Bengal comes to a standstill with the still-persisting protests against the brutal rape and murder of a female Kolkata doctor, Kerala has birthed, in what is shaping up to be, it's very own #MeToo wave — and it feels like it's here to stay. Women's safety and dignity has for decades been a sore point of discussion but not many revelations and surges could achieve what Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey did with their Hollywood exposé in October 2017. The Hema Committee report, whose findings were made public earlier this month on August 19, appears to be having a similar localised effect for the Malayalam film industry. Mohanlal is coming under fire after a 2019 video of his comments on #MeToo have resurfaced, soon after his AMMA resignation

Exposal of the systemic abuse perpetuated against women in Mollywood has in quick succession led to several high-profile resignations. Actor Siddique resigned as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists' (AMMA) general secretary on August 25, followed by Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith's resignation as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy the same day. FIRs have been filed against both with Siddique even having gone ahead with a counter-complaint.

Yesterday, on August 27, AMMA's entire executive council elected for 2024-2027, including president Mohanlal, collectively resigned leading to a de facto (temporary) dissolution. The primary reason cited for this was 'moral responsibility'.

Many had been perplexed with the silence being wielded by Mohanlal and other heavyweights of his stature like Mammootty. Specifically, more eyes had been on Mohanlal owing to the major position he bore as the AMMA president. The mass resignation did bring some empathetic respite for the veteran actor. However, a Gulf News Dubai interview from 2019 which resurfaced on the internet almost immediately after has left most appalled at his dismissive stance on the core sentiment of #MeToo.

What did Mohanlal say?

An excerpt from the 2019 interview has been doing the rounds of the internet in which Mohanlal was specifically asked to comment on the then-raging, global #MeToo movement. He responded, "We can also come out with #MeToo. Gender wise, we should also start #MeToo" followed by a laugh. When asked to elaborate what he meant, Mohanlal doubled down on his stance, adding, "Nothing. I don't know. See, I cannot make a comment on that because when you experience, then only you will have to talk about that. Otherwise just giving a comment is not a right thing". Despite the global expanse of the movement, Mohanlal very candidly admitted not knowing much about it either. In the same interview, when specifically asked about AMMA's conduct, presumably in relation to the 2017 sexual harassment scandal in which actor Dileep was implicated, his response again was "I don't know", followed by filler statements about "coming up with big things" in the near future.

A separate excerpt from the same Gulf News interview, not captured in the resurfaced video, sees Mohanlal refer to #MeToo as a passing phase with people only taking to it because it was 'fashionable' in the moment. The excerpt reads, "There’s no big problem in the Malayalam industry … You shouldn’t think of the #MeToo as a movement actually. It’s a fad and it’s turning into something of a fashion. Anything like that will have a lifespan for a bit".

Fast forward to 2024, it is safe to say that unlike most things, this too shall NOT pass.

What is the internet saying?

Most comments under the video, now being circulated, express how Mohanlal's mammoth legacy and acting prowess amount to nothing if these are his views when it comes to something so pressing. Some reactions expressing this read: "@Mohanlal It definitely sounds like you are one of them. You just destroyed everything you have ever earned. Please disappear. You are not needed anymore" and "His body language, smirk and repeated denial of ghastly sexual misconduct against his women colleagues are proof enough to make him equally culpable of the crimes. His acting chops can take a backseat".

Another evident theme, among how people have received his responses, is sheer shock at his rather lax nature in addressing the topic. Some specimens read: "Disgusted by Mohanlal's indifference", "What is that callous response from an industry stalwart like Mohan Lal So disappointing" and "Ghatiya aadmi. The meltdown men experience when asked a moral question is telling. The rot is really deep".

There were also a few who were genuinely hurt upon hearing the actor's stance on the movement in general. One such comment read, "Hurts on many levels to hear those words from Mohanlal. I have adored him from childhood. But what an absolute monster😢".

Coming back to what is going on in the present, all is not lost when it comes to country-renowned acting icons. Actors like Nani, Prithviraj Sukumaran as well as Vikram have on separate occasions voiced their disappointment and disgust when it comes to the Hema Committee report findings and its aftermath.

Mohanlal is yet to address this newly unravelling fiasco.