Home / India News / Killed Jaish commander's phone leads to Masood Azhar's Pak terror empire
india news

Killed Jaish commander's phone leads to Masood Azhar's Pak terror empire

Masood Azhar runs a terror empire in Bahawalpur with all his family involved in terror strikes against India. While Azhar, after his designation as global terrorist by the UN, does not directly communicate with his terror lieutenants, his brother handles the entire operation of Pakistan-based JeM.
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:49 PM IST
A combination photo showing Muhammad Ismail Alvi and Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.

The Indian intelligence agencies, along with Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, are conducting forensic analysis of the three iPhones recovered from killed Muhammad Ismail Alvi alias Lambu, to extract the links that the terrorist had with Bahawalpur-based headquarters of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and overground workers of the group in Jammu and the Valley.

On July 31, the Victor Force headed by Major General Rashim Bali, conducted a counter-strike operation using special forces at the terrorists' hideout at Hangalmarg forest area, Tral, Pulwama. From the encounter site, arms and ammunition, including one US M-4 assault rifle, one AK-47, a Glock pistol and one pistol were recovered.

The entire operation based on actionable intelligence inputs was over in just seven minutes with both the terrorists gunned down without any collateral damage. Ismail Alvi, along with Sameer Dar (the other terrorist killed), were the main perpetrators of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

According to security forces, Ismail Alvi, blood relation of global terrorist leader Masood Azhar was constantly in touch with his younger brother Mufti Abdul Rauf Azhar, who carries the codename 'Mara' within the Indian security forces. The detailed analysis of the iPhones is being done, but the preliminary forensic scanning has shown that Alvi was in touch with 'Mara' and other high-ranking terrorists of JeM.

Masood Azhar runs a terror empire in Bahawalpur with all his family involved in terror strikes against India. While Azhar, after his designation as global terrorist by the UN, does not directly communicate with his terror lieutenants on the ground, his younger brother Rauf Azhar handles the entire operation of this terror outfit based in Pakistan. Masood Azhar, with his umbilical link with the Taliban, as was evident from the 1999 IC-814 hijacking to Kandahar, is presently the resident ideologue of the group with focus on his ideological brothers capturing Afghanistan through military force.

Incidentally, Ismail Alvi alias Lambu, infiltrated into India through Shakargarh sector opposite Jammu after receiving training at Jaba Top terror training camp at Balakot, Manshera, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He was instrumental in motivating and training Adil Ahmed Dar, who carried out the suicide attack. Alvi was also involved in imparting IED training to local JeM cadres.

He was also in touch with Hafeez Al Rehman (the facilitator of the Pulwama attack) and other JeM launching commanders like Qari Zarrar, Shahid Lateef, Gazi Khan, Hammad and others.

The Balakot terror camp was targeted by the Indian Air Force Mirage fighters post-Pulwama attack (on February 14, 2019) with laser-guided bombs. As many as five bombs landed at the terror training facility, leaving as many as 300 terrorists dead.

