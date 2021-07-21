Kin of 921 doctors, healthcare workers who died of Covid paid 50L each: Govt

The families of 921 doctors and healthcare workers, who died of Covid-19, have been paid ₹50 lakh insurance each until July 15 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

“The scheme provides a comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers and private health workers drafted by the Government for Covid-19 related responsibilities, who may have to be in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by it,” said minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar in Rajya Sabha.

The benefits of the scheme have been extended for 180 days with effect from April 24, 2021.

Pawar said the government has taken several steps to improve the safety and wellbeing of medical officers and staff as it realised the criticality of human resources in dealing with the pandemic.

“Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provided guidelines on Infection Prevention and Control practices to the State Governments to minimize the risk of infection to healthcare workers. The healthcare workers were provided with hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis and prevention of infection. The guidelines on rational use of personal protection equipment for hospital and community settings (including front-line workers) were issued. These guidelines followed a risk-based approach and recommended type of PPE that needs to be used in various risk settings...”