Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kin of 921 doctors, healthcare workers who died of Covid paid 50L each: Govt
india news

Kin of 921 doctors, healthcare workers who died of Covid paid 50L each: Govt

Payments made until July 15 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the government told Parliament on Tuesday
By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

The families of 921 doctors and healthcare workers, who died of Covid-19, have been paid 50 lakh insurance each until July 15 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

“The scheme provides a comprehensive personal accident cover of 50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers and private health workers drafted by the Government for Covid-19 related responsibilities, who may have to be in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by it,” said minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar in Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Maharashtra has administered at least 40 million Covid vaccine doses till now

The benefits of the scheme have been extended for 180 days with effect from April 24, 2021.

Pawar said the government has taken several steps to improve the safety and wellbeing of medical officers and staff as it realised the criticality of human resources in dealing with the pandemic.

“Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provided guidelines on Infection Prevention and Control practices to the State Governments to minimize the risk of infection to healthcare workers. The healthcare workers were provided with hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis and prevention of infection. The guidelines on rational use of personal protection equipment for hospital and community settings (including front-line workers) were issued. These guidelines followed a risk-based approach and recommended type of PPE that needs to be used in various risk settings...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP