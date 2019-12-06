Kin of other victims laud police action in Telangana

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 23:32 IST

The family members of rape victims and survivors on Friday hailed the encounter killing of four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian doctor in Telangana last month, saying that the police had set an example on providing justice.

The family of the December 16 gang rape victim also urged authorities not to punish the policemen involved in the Hyderabad encounter.

“Today the court, the government and the Delhi Police should see what example the Hyderabad police has set. It is my request to the judiciary and the Centre that Nirbhaya’s accused should be hanged at the earliest and set an example before the society... the way they commit heinous crime, they will meet the same fate,” the mother of the paramedic student, who was gang-raped in Delhi in December 2012, said.

Her father said the family has been awaiting justice for seven years now. “The family of the Hyderabad doctor will not have to wait for seven years for justice like us. We can understand the pain of her parents. At least they got justice early,” he said.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in the national capital and succumbed to her injuries. The case triggered nationwide protests and prompted introduction of strict laws for crimes against women.

The family of a 24-year-old rape survivor, who was set ablaze by five men – including one of the accused in the 2018 rape case – in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on Thursday, too said they were “happy” with the developments in Telangana and sought “similar punishment” for the accused in their daughter’s case.

“We are happy that the rapists in the Hyderabad case were killed in an encounter. We want similar punishment in this case also, otherwise such atrocities will continue,” the Unnao rape survivor’s father said.

The Unnao woman, who sustained 90% burns, is battling for her life at a hospital in Delhi and the five men accused of attacking her have been arrested.

The family of an eight-year-old girl, who was gang-raped and murdered in Jammu’s Kathua in January last year, too spoke in favour of the encounter killings, saying that at least the family members of the Telangana woman would not have to bear the “nightmare” of a lengthy trial.

The biological father of the Kathua girl told news agency PTI over the phone, “I feel justice has been done with the victim and her family.” He, however, added that the police action in Telangana was justified if the accused were the real culprits in the case.