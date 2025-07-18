‘King of Patna, bekhauf shikari’: Who is Tauseef Badshah, accused of killing gangster Chandan Mishra in Bihar hospital?

Tauseef Badshah, the 26-year-old accused of murdering gangster Chandan Mishra inside the ICU of Patna’s Paras Hospital, is no stranger to public attention. His Instagram reels show him cruising through the streets of Patna, often set to loud music and dramatic captions such as “King of Patna.” Tauseef Badshah, 26, accused of killing gangster Chandan Mishra inside Patna’s Paras Hospital ICU.

On YouTube, he uploaded more than 100 short videos, many styled after Bollywood gangster themes, featuring thumping background scores, intense voiceovers, and visuals of him posing with friends or driving around the city, NDTV reported.

In one video, he is even seen with a baby on his lap while behind the wheel. His Facebook bio reads, “Jis jungle me tum sher bane ghoomte ho, us jungle ke bekhauf shikari hai hum” (In the jungle where you roam like a lion, I am the fearless hunter).

CCTV footage from inside Patna’s Paras Hospital captured a chilling scene with five men entering a corridor in silence, led by Tauseef, shirt untucked, collar loose, gun in hand. Seconds later, gangster Chandan Mishra lay dead inside the ICU.

Tauseef walked out calmly after ICU shooting

While the others fled after opening fire, the footage shows Tauseef walking out with the same calm pace with which he had entered.

Patna Police identified all five attackers within hours. Six suspects have since been arrested from Patna and Buxar districts. Raids are underway at locations linked to the “Sheru gang,” the criminal gang suspected to be behind the attack, the report added.

Chandan Mishra had been named in 24 criminal cases, including over a dozen involving murder. At the time of the attack, he was serving a sentence and had been granted medical parole.

Citing police sources, the report added that the killing was likely the result of an old gang rivalry. Chandan and Sheru, once close associates, had a falling out while lodged in Bhagalpur jail. Though Chandan later split from the gang, he continued to operate under the Sheru gang’s name.