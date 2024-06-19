Kiran Choudhry's first reaction after joining BJP: ‘Resigned from Haryana Congress because…’

Former Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, along with their supporters, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday. Former Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhary after joining BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

Both Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday, alleging that the state unit of the party was being run as a “personal fiefdom”, in an apparent reference to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda .

“I was a very dedicated worker of the Congress. I dedicated my life to the Congress with hard work. But for a few years, I watched the Haryana Congress become an individual-centric party. They didn't want Congress to go ahead and follow such policies. So, you can understand that the Congress would never have progressed in Haryana. Big leaders quit the party due to them...I took this step to ensure that my workers get their due rights, equal rights,” After Kiran Choudhry said at a press conference after joining the Congress.

Kiran Choudhry is daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district. Shruti Choudhry was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

They joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior leaders at the party headquarters.

“Today, I took this decision because the Prime Minister, who has pledged a developed India by 2047. I have full faith that India will shine in the world. The public welfare work done by the Prime Minister has led to the formation of a BJP government in Delhi for the third time. I have worked a lot with Khattar ji. There used to be a lot of bitterness between us. But the way he worked has been my source of inspiration,” Kiran Choudhry said.

Shruti Choudhry said she was inspired by the Prime Minister, who has taken historic decisions for the welfare of the country and made India's name shine across the world. "It is a matter of pride for us that Modi ji and Khattar ji have worked with Chaudhary Bansi Lal ji. The way Bansi Lal worked hard, we are joining the BJP with the same hard work," Shruti Choudhry said.