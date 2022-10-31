Motive to strengthen Congress, says Kiran Choudhary

: Amid reports of differences between leaders of the Congress in Haryana, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary on Sunday said that the sole motive of everyone in the party is to strengthen it before the 2024 general elections.

On asked about her absence from campaigning for the Adampur by-election, she said that she was busy with other assignments like election of the party president and Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jhodo Yatra’.

“We have to do the duties assigned to us by the party,” she said while addressing a gathering of party workers in Karnal.

Choudhary, who was accompanied by former ministers Subhash Batra and Krishan Murti Hooda, avoided answering a question about differences between party leaders in the state, saying that she was working hard to strengthen the party.

Replying to a question about her show of strength in chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency of Karnal, she said that she does not believe in shakti pradarshan, but she is strengthening the Congress party.

She slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government for carrying out demolition drive in Karnal and said that she will take up this issue in the state assembly. She said that every section in the state was unhappy and the youths of the state were helpless in the ruling government.