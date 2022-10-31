Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Motive to strengthen Congress, says Kiran Choudhary

Motive to strengthen Congress, says Kiran Choudhary

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:42 AM IST

On asked about her absence from campaigning for the Adampur by-election, she said that she was busy with other assignments like election of the party president and Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jhodo Yatra’

Motive to strengthen Congress, says Kiran Choudhary
Motive to strengthen Congress, says Kiran Choudhary
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Amid reports of differences between leaders of the Congress in Haryana, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary on Sunday said that the sole motive of everyone in the party is to strengthen it before the 2024 general elections.

On asked about her absence from campaigning for the Adampur by-election, she said that she was busy with other assignments like election of the party president and Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jhodo Yatra’.

“We have to do the duties assigned to us by the party,” she said while addressing a gathering of party workers in Karnal.

Choudhary, who was accompanied by former ministers Subhash Batra and Krishan Murti Hooda, avoided answering a question about differences between party leaders in the state, saying that she was working hard to strengthen the party.

Replying to a question about her show of strength in chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency of Karnal, she said that she does not believe in shakti pradarshan, but she is strengthening the Congress party.

She slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government for carrying out demolition drive in Karnal and said that she will take up this issue in the state assembly. She said that every section in the state was unhappy and the youths of the state were helpless in the ruling government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out