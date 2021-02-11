Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah, Sealdah from today

The North East frontier railway (NFR) will be running Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah and Sealdah from Thursday. The Kisan special train will leave from Agartala at 1915 hours once a week on Thursday and will reach Sealdah on Saturday. The statement issued by Subhanan Chanda, chief PRO North East frontier railway said that the railways has started running these Kisan special train services to transport perishables and agricultural products, including milk, meat and fish. “This multi-commodity, multi-consignor/consignee, multi-loading/unloading transportation product is aimed at providing a wider market to our Kisans,” the statement said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kisan special trains from Agartala to Howrah and Sealdah:

1. The train will have stoppages at Dharmanagar, Badarpur, Lumding, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Khaltipur, Bardhaman and Bandel for loading/unloading.

2. Kisan special trains will run on time-tabled paths. The punctuality of these trains will be strictly monitored in order to avoid any en-route detentions and delays.

3. Commodities which may be transported via Kisan rail include tea, rubber, turmeric, black pepper, mustard, soybean, betel nut, oranges, pineapple, ginger, kiwi, passion fruit, chillies (green), large cardamom and fruits and vegetables.

4. A subsidy of 50 per cent is being granted on the transportation of fruits and vegetables via Kisan trains.

5. The primary objective of these trains is to increase income of the farm sector by connecting production centres to markets and consumption centres.

6. The first Kisan rail was run between Devlali and Danapur in August last year; the second was run from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi and the third was from KSR Bengaluru to Hazrat Nizzamuddin station in New Delhi. A weekly link Kisan rail is also operated between Sangola, Scunderabad and Solapur. Orange Kisan rail is operated between Nagpur and Delhi. On February 8, southern central railways also started the first Kisan rail from Telangana state from Warangal station in Secunderabad division to Barasat station of Sealdah division in West Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON