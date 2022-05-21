Kishor predicts rout for Congress in Gujarat and Himachal elections

Five days after Congress concluded its three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday predicted an “impending electoral rout” for the party in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections slated to be held at the end of the year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justifying his review of the grand old party’s recent brainstorming session, Kishor took to Twitter saying, “I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir (sic).”

As per Kishor, the Chintan Shivir “failed to achieve anything meaningful” and ensured “prolonging the status-quo”.

“In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!” he tweeted.

Reacting to Kishor’s remarks, Congress media communication in-charge Pranav Jha said that the fate of an election is decided by the voters and rests are mere speculations.

“At the end of it, it’s the voters who hold the key to victory or loss, everything else is just conjecturing and sweeping generalisation,” he said, adding, “The cadre, especially the youth in Indian National Congress, is very excited about the reforms. Initiatives like Public Insight Department and Election Management Department were needed long back, and are being set up now. These will be extremely useful in election strategy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kishor’s prediction comes at a time when Congress is setting its sight to bring about “structural change”. The election strategist is known for making bold political predictions with last one being made during the West Bengal assembly election.

“For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!” he had tweeted.

When the results emerged in May last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did bag 77 seats while his client, the Trinamool Congress won a third term winning 215 out of 294 seats.

Last year also Kishor had predicted that the BJP will remain at the centre of Indian politics with or without Narendra Modi. He said people’s anger may oust Modi but BJP from power. Previously, Kishor had announced a 3,000-km foot march from Bihar’s West Champaran on October 2. The march aims to introduce new order in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He recently launched the ‘Jan Suraaj’ platform for like-minded people to bring about a transformation in Bihar’s current order.