Kochi fire: Corruption and nepotism charges fly thick and fast

As Kochi continues to struggle with toxic air for more than a week triggered by a massive inferno at the solid waste dumping yard, tales of alleged corruption, nepotism and apathy have filled the air along with stinking fumes, said people close to the city corporation.

Fire and rescue personnel at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, in Kochi. (PTI)

They said a Bengaluru-based firm (Zonta Infratech Private Limited) being run by the son-in-law of a senior CPI(M) leader was awarded ₹54 crore bio- mining contract “flouting experience requirements and other norms”. When this was questioned, the firm awarded a sub-contract to a company ran by the son of a senior Congress leader .

“They shared the booty, leaving poor residents to fend for themselves. People are forced to leave the city as toxic fumes are threatening to cut short their life span,” said one of the people quoted above, alleging it was “a man-made fire that slipped out of control later”.

Reports also surfaced that the public sector giant Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) had approached the corporation two years ago with a proposal to start waste- to-energy plant but was cold-shouldered by corporation authorities eyeing kickbacks, said people quoted above.

It also came to light that two years ago, contract with Zonta Infratech Private Limited were terminated by two other corporations, Kannur and Kollam, for “violating the contract and tender conditions” and the same contract was allegedly extended by the Kochi Corporation last year. When contacted, the Zonta Infratech Private Limited refused to comment on the matter.

But both CPI(M) leader Vaikkom Viswan and Congress leader N Venugopal denied any role of their siblings and welcomed any probe.

“I have been in public domain for more than seven decades. I heard my son-in-law got the tender for the work from the KSIDC (Kerala state industrial development corporation) through bidding. I welcome any probe into these allegations,” said Viswan adding he will serve a legal notice to former Kochi mayor Toni Chammini for raising “baseless allegations”. Congress leader Venugopal also denied charges and welcomed any probe.

But opposition BJP said it was “a share business between CPI(M) and Congress” and blamed both for pushing poor residents to untold miseries. “People can’t breathe. Waste collection was put on hold. Kochi is choking. CM Pinarayi Vijayan is missing. Party’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India that protested last year opposite Brazil embassy for Amazon fire is shamelessly ignoring Brahmapuram fire,” tweeted minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan. Party state president K Surendran said “it was a joint venture by both” and sought detailed investigation into running of all city corporations in the state.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan also sought a court-monitored probe into the fire and allegations of kickbacks in awarding the contract. “Agencies and individuals responsible for putting people’s health at risk deserve no sympathy. More than a week has passed and many residents complained that the fire was man-made, police are yet to question officials of agencies involved in bio-mining. We have no faith in state police investigation,” he said.

