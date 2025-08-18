Kochi-Delhi Air India flight aborts take-off due to technical issue

An Air India flight from Kochi to Delhi aborted take-off owing to a technical issue, the airline said on Sunday. "The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run, following Standard Operating Procedures," an Air India spokesperson said.(File Photo/REUTERS)

The flight, AI 504, was supposed to take-off from the Cochin International Airport at 10:40 pm. However, a technical issue was detected during the take-off roll.

“The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run, following Standard Operating Procedures and brought the aircraft back to bay for maintenance checks,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that an alternative aircraft was being deployed to operate the flight, which has been rescheduled to depart at a later time.

“All passengers have disembarked and our ground colleagues in Kochi are extending support to them. The inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen situation is sincerely regretted. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain our top priority,” the airline said.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden took to Facebook to share a picture of the flight on the runway in Kochi, saying there was “something unusual”.

“Something unusual with this flight AI 504…it just felt like the flight skid on the runway…and hasn't taken off yet…” the Ernakulam MP said in the post.